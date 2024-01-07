DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Like an NFL team with nothing to play for, the NHL is taking it easy Sunday. In fact, there are only two games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. You don't want to take it easy, though! You want to play NHL DFS! So, here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

No teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday night. No teams on the first leg, either. That keeps it simple.

GOALIE

Alex Lyon, DET vs. ANA ($8,000): Lyon has been the go-to goalie for the Red Wings since he returned from injury. Now, he hasn't exactly been a brick wall over his last four starts, but he does have a .919 save percentage on the year. The Ducks have scored a mere 2.47 goals per game, making this a matchup worth rostering Lyon for.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at ARI ($6,800): Ehlers has put 111 shots on net over 38 games, which tops the Jets. He also is on a three-game point streak. Thanks to Connor Ingram, the Coyotes have a 2.92 GAA, but have allowed a below-average 31.2 shots on goal per contest as well.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Red Wings at Ducks

Dylan Larkin (C - $8,000), Lucas Raymond (W - $5,100), David Perron (W - $3,500)

The Ducks have allowed 32.6 shots on net per game and have a 3.34 GAA, and even that is still bolstered by John Gibson's hot start to the season. Over his last 15 appearances, Gibson has a 3.49 GAA and .887 save percentage. Detroit's top line is back together with Larkin healthy and Perron back from suspension, and they have been getting into a groove.

Larkin has been productive since returning from injury, with seven points and 31 shots on net over his last nine games. That's with a 6.5 shooting percentage in that time, so his production should even pick up a bit going forward. Raymond has been in the role of playmaker recently, with six assists over his last seven games. On the year he has 11 goals, though, and had 23 goals two seasons ago as a rookie. It took Perron a bit to get going after his suspension, but over his last three games he has three points and six shots on net. He's also a power-play specialist, and the Ducks have a below-average penalty kill.

DEFENSEMAN

Neal Pionk, WPG at ARI ($4,100): Pionk is on a four-game point streak, and he has seven points over his last 10 contests. There's also a good chance Karel Vejmelka will be in net for the Coyotes, and he has a .903 save percentage, which would actually be a personal best for him.

