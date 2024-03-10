DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

For Sunday, DraftKings' DFS slate only includes the three games that start at 5 p.m. ET or later. Don't miss out on a DFS opportunity, though! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina and Calgary are both on the second leg of a back-to-back. However, the Flames are on the road for both games, while the Hurricanes are at home Sunday after playing in New Jersey at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Blackhawks are at home for the second game of a back-to-back, but the Coyotes are rested.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, ARI at CHI ($8,000): I mentioned Chicago is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Now, I will also mention the Blackhawks are last in goals per game. That bodes well for Ingram. He has not maintained his early-season form, but he has a .911 save percentage on the season, and he also had a shutout in his last start.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Brock Nelson, NYI at ANA ($7,200): One thing Patrick Roy has done is put the Islanders' three above-average forwards on the same line. Nelson is now a first-line wing instead of a second-line center, but he's also producing with gusto. The Minnesotan has 16 points in his last 13 outings. Meanwhile, the Ducks, who shipped talent away at the deadline, have a 3.52 GAA and have allowed 33.2 shots on net per contest.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Coyotes at Blackhawks

Barrett Hayton (C - $3,700), Clayton Keller (W - $7,000), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,800)

The Coyotes caught a break Sunday. Originally, Arvid Soderblom was going to be starting Saturday, with Petr Mrazek in goal Sunday against these 'Yotes. Then, Chicago flipped its netminders. Soderblom is in the running for the worst goalie in the NHL. He has a 3.80 GAA and .883 save percentage in his career, and an .879 save percentage this season. All three of these Arizona players are on the top power-play unit as well, and the Blackhawks have a below-average penalty kill.

Last year Hayton broke through with 43 points, but this season has been rough. He has a 4.8 shooting percentage, though, and that's brutal puck luck. Right now, though, he's centering Arizona's two best wings, and he has three points and 20 shots on net over his last nine games. There's no need for quibbles or caveats with Keller. He had 86 points last season and has 53 in 60 games this year. Keller also has 24 points with the extra man. Schmaltz is the hottest of these three players, and the hottest on the power play. He has 10 points in his last 10 games, six of them with the extra man.

DEFENSEMAN

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. NYI ($4,500): The Ducks keep trying to find a young defenseman to work the point on the power play, but ultimately they keep going back to the steady, reliable Fowler. He's tallied 15 points with the extra man in 62 contests. The Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill, and there has been no improvement under Roy.

