DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

Thursday's NHL action consists of three Stanley Cup playoff Game 5s after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Golden Knights are Tuesday's largest favorites as they look to close out the Jets in Vegas in a game with an over/under of 6.0 goals. Lightning-Maple Leafs is expected to have the most scoring (over/under 6.5 goals), and Toronto's favored as it tries to close out a series it leads 3-1 on home ice. Rangers-Devils is a toss-up and has an over/under of just 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Laurent Brossoit, VGK vs. WPG ($8,500): Brossoit's Game 1 loss is his only regulation defeat of the year, as he's 10-1-3 overall. He has stopped 85 of 93 shots in the three subsequent games for a .914 save percentage, while Vegas has supplied 14 goals in support over that span.

Akira Schmid, NJ vs. NYR ($7,800): Turning to Schmid in net is the primary reason the Devils have evened things up after a pair of 5-1 losses, as he's stopped 57 of 59 shots in Games 3 and 4. New Jersey will keep riding the hot hand, and until the Rangers show that they can solve Schmidt, so should you.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NJ ($7,600): Shesterkin has been brilliant in this series, posting a 1.44 GAA and .941 save percentage. Dating back to last postseason, he has allowed two of fewer goals in 14 of his last 17 playoff outings, and Shesterkin gave up exactly three goals in each of the other three games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at TOR ($7,200): Vasilevskiy has been exposed in this series now that Tampa Bay no longer employs elite defender Ryan McDonagh, but Toronto's extensive history of failing to close out series suggests the Lightning may not be done yet. Despite allowing 19 goals through four games and blowing a 4-1 third-period lead in Game 4, Vasilevskiy's worth a look as an against-the-grain bargain play.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Hughes, NJ vs. NYR ($7,400): Hughes has scored a goal in three of this series' four games, and he's put 20 pucks on net across those four games. Even in tight-checking playoff hockey, Hughes continues to generate plenty of grade-A chances with his mix of speed and skill.

Chris Kreider, NYR at NJ ($6,100): Kreider has a 5-1-6 line in this series, including four power-play goals across the two games in New Jersey. New York's power play went quiet at home, but perhaps simplifying things on the road will get the Rangers back on track on the man advantage, and Kreider tipping the puck in front is the key to New York's success with the extra man.

Blake Wheeler, WPG at VGK ($4,300): Wheeler knows he may not have many playoff runs left since he turns 37 in August, so the American winger's doing all he can to keep this one going. He has a 2-3-5 line in this series and should continue skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for a Jets team that will remain without Mark Scheifele (upper body) and possibly Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body).

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

John Tavares (W - $6,700), Mitchell Marner (W - $6,900), Matthew Knies (W - $2,600)

Marner seems to have finally exorcised his playoff demons, as his 10 points this postseason are tied with Leon Draisaitl for second behind Roope Hintz's 11, and both of those other guys have played five games to Marner's four. Tavares is another player who hasn't been much of a playoff performer over the years, but he has three goals in this series. Knies has jumped right into a prominent role with the Maple Leafs after scoring 42 points in 40 games for the University of Minnesota, and the 20-year-old winger has chipped in an assist across three appearances.

Lightning at Maple Leafs

Brayden Point (C - $6,900), Nikita Kucherov (W - $7,300), Steven Stamkos (W - $6,400)

Tampa Bay's top line hasn't been bad in this series, but these players are capable of much more, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them pick things up with their backs against the wall. Kucherov leads the team with six points through four games in this series, and he boasts a 24-75-99 line in 75 games over the past four postseasons. Point has two goals on 17 shots in this series after potting 51 in the regular season. Stamkos has been the biggest disappointment with a 1-2-3 line, but perhaps lighting the lamp in Game 4 will get him going.

Golden Knights vs. Jets

Chandler Stephenson (C - $4,100), Mark Stone (W - $5,400), Brett Howden (W - $2,500)

The Golden Knights have gotten healthy at the right time and are overwhelming the Jets with their depth. This nominal third line features Vegas' two most effective offensive players in this series. Stephenson leads the team in points with a 2-4-6 line in this series, while Stone has sole possession of second place in points with a 2-3-5 line. Howden has been a terrific value at the minimum $2,500 valuation, as he's chipped in two goals and an assist.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at NJ ($6,200): Fox has gone consecutive games without a point after dishing out six assists in this series' first two games, but this drought's unlikely to last much longer considering he has 29 points in 24 games since the start of last postseason. The offensively gifted blueliner has also contributed in his own end with 10 blocked shots in this series.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at TOR ($5,700): Sergachev has been tremendous on both ends, with a 1-2-3 line and eight shots along with a whopping 16 blocked shots. His defensive contributions give him a high floor, and Sergachev continues to operate on the top power-play unit, which gives him exposure to Tampa Bay's elite forwards.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. TB ($4,800): Rielly's a steal at $4,800. Toronto's top defenseman has a 2-4-6 line in the last three games, and while he isn't known for his defensive play, Rielly has even chipped in nine blocks over that span. He should continue to log heavy minutes as the Maple Leafs look to finally win a playoff series for the first time since 2004.

Neal Pionk, WPG at VGK ($4,700): Pionk has dished out a whopping seven assists through four games, and he's added six shots and seven blocks over the past two games alone. With Josh Morrissey (lower body) unavailable, Pionk should continue to operate as Winnipeg's No. 1 all-situations defenseman, including on the power play.

