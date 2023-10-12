DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has seven games on the schedule, including three in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window and another three contests beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. There is only one late matchup, which gets underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All odds mentioned below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Every team on the slate, with the exception of Vegas, will be playing the first time in 2023-24. New Jersey (vs. Detroit), Dallas (vs. St. Louis) and Vegas (at San Jose) are the biggest favorites.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK at SJ ($8,200): Adin Hill got the nod in the Golden Knights' season opener, and he stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win over Seattle. Thompson will be between the pipes in the team's second game of the 2023-24 campaign. He posted a 21-13-3 record last season with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances. This will be his first regular-season start since Feb. 23 against Calgary due to a lower-body injury. A return matchup against a lackluster San Jose squad that will be missing Logan Couture puts Thompson in a favorable position.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at BUF (8,000): Shesterkin posted a mark of 37-13-8 last campaign with three shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 58 games played. That includes a 1-0-1 record versus the Sabres to go along with a sparklingly 1.42 GAA and a superb .958 save percentage. Buffalo had a strong offense in 2023-24, but Shesterkin stood tall against them. He has been brilliant against the Sabres in his career, going 7-0-2 while allowing a mere 15 goals on 248 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. DET ($3,000): Hughes notched one goal, one assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in two appearances with the Devils last season. The 20-year-old blueliner was also credited with two helpers, four shots on goal and three blocks in three playoff outings. He also currently has the third-best odds for the Calder Trophy.

Artemi Panarin, NYR at BUF ($5,800): Panarin compiled 29 goals and 92 points in 82 games last season, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that he isn't priced higher than this. The 31-year-old winger has racked up 12 goals and 31 points in 25 career appearances versus the Sabres, including three goals and 10 shots in three contests last campaign.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at MIN ($5,400): Verhaeghe broke out offensively last season with 42 goals, 73 points and a whopping 275 shots on net in 81 games. Take advantage of his discounted price tag in Florida's season opener against the Wild. He could also be worth stacking with linemates Aleksander Barkov and/or Evan Rodrigues.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Red Wings

Jack Hughes (C - $9,000), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,300), Tyler Toffoli (W - $3,600)

The top line of the Devils has plenty of appeal versus the Red Wings on Thursday night. Hughes is likely to be a popular roster pick, but he is unquestionably worth building around after he accumulated 43 goals, 336 shots on target and 99 points in 78 games last season. Bratt is coming off a career year as well, scoring 32 goals and adding 41 assists in 82 games. Toffoli, who is new to New Jersey this campaign, led Calgary with 34 goals and 73 points over 82 matches in 2022-23.

New Jersey's high-powered offense could be too much for Detroit to handle. The Devils were fifth in the NHL last season with 3.52 goals per game, while the Red Wings ranked 24th overall in 2022-23 with 2.89 goals against per game.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Chandler Stephenson (C - $5,400), Mark Stone (W - $6,200), Paul Cotter (W - $2,600)

The combination of Stephenson and Stone got off to a hot start Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Kraken. Stephenson notched one goal and one assist, while Stone picked up a pair of helpers. Cotter spent some time alongside Stone and Stephenson in the contest after Brett Howden was ejected for an illegal hit to the head on Seattle's Brandon Tanev. On Wednesday, Howden received a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Sharks ranked 30th in the NHL last season with 3.84 goals against per game. It could be another productive night for Vegas' offense.

