DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 13 games on the schedule, consisting of four 7:00 p.m. ET starts, four beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and four getting underway in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET window. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NY Rangers (vs. Chicago) and Winnipeg (at San Jose) are the biggest favorites. Los Angeles (vs. Detroit), Philadelphia (vs. Columbus) and Boston (vs. Pittsburgh) are heavily favored as well on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Penguins-Bruins, Lightning-Wild, Flames-Predators, Islanders-Coyotes, Panthers-Golden Knights and Jets-Sharks matchups check in on the lower end at 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs CHI ($8,500): Shesterkin had 139 saves on 147 shots during a five-game winning streak prior to Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Carolina. He should be able to bounce back against a Chicago squad that ranks 30th in the league this season with 2.35 goals per game.

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. OTT ($8,100): Daccord has stopped 136 of 140 shots over his four-game winning spree. He is coming off a 35-save shutout win over Vegas on Monday. Daccord also has a 6-3-3 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 13 games on home ice this campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. CHI ($8,500): Panarin has produced seven goals and 14 points in his past 11 outings, including six makers and two helpers over his five-game point streak. In nine career appearances versus Chicago, Panarin has piled up seven goals and 17 points.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. COL ($7,100): Robertson has amassed three goals and seven helpers across his seven-game point streak. He has added 31 shots on target in that span. Robertson has compiled five goals and 12 points in eight career contests versus the Avalanche.

Alex DeBrincat, DET at LA ($7,000): DeBrincat's five-game point streak (two goals, eight assists) came to an end in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. He should be able to get back on track Thursday versus Los Angeles. DeBrincat has racked up three goals and two helpers in his past five appearances against the Kings.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY at NSH ($4,700): Sharangovich has notched six goals and six assists in his last 12 contests. He has failed to pick up at least one point in just two games during that stretch. Sharangovich also has 31 shots on net, three power-play points and four shorthanded points over that period.

Jack Quinn, BUF at MON ($2,500): Quinn has three goals on 12 shots in his past five outings. The 22-year-old forward also had two assists and 10 shots on goal in three games against the Canadiens last season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,700), Jonathan Drouin (W - $3,600)

MacKinnon has accumulated 14 goals and 41 points in 22 games going into Thursday night's action. The end of his 19-game point streak in last Friday's 2-1 win over St. Louis is the only contest that he has been held off the scoresheet during that 22-game span. MacKinnon has responded with one goal, 10 shots and four assists in his past two outings. Rantanen has generated seven goals and 16 points, including 11 on the power play, over his past 11 outings. Drouin is enjoying his most productive stretch of the season, registering three goals and 10 points in his last 10 appearances.

The first line of the Avalanche should be able to stay hot against the Stars. Scott Wedgewood has filled in admirably during Jake Oettinger's (lower body) absence, but he is coming off a 4-3 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Jets at Sharks

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,800), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $5,800), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,500)

Scheifele had five goals and 13 points in 11 games prior to going four straight contests without landing on the scoresheet. Vilardi racked up six goals and six assists in five outings before going four consecutive appearances without earning a point. Ehlers ended a three-game pointless skid with a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The top line of the Jets has a discounted price thanks to some recent struggles. However, the combination has plenty of upside against San Jose's porous defense. The Sharks rank 32nd in the league in goals against per game (4.08) and shots against per game (35.5) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at MIN ($5,900): Hedman has collected 11 assists, 22 shots on goal and 12 blocked shots in his past eight contests. He has five helpers on the power play during that span. Due to injuries on the Lightning blue line, Hedman has topped 29 minutes of ice time in each of his past two outings and he has two assists in each of those appearances.

Devon Toews, COL at DAL ($4,700): Toews has plenty of bang for the buck upside due to a six-game point spree going into Tuesday's matchup against Dallas. He has two goals, four assists, 10 shots and 13 blocks over that span.

