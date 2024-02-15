DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games on the schedule, consisting of seven 7:00 p.m. ET starts, three contests in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET bracket, one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Calgary (vs. San Jose), NY Rangers (vs. Montreal), Pittsburgh (at Chicago), Ottawa (vs. Anaheim) and Boston (vs. Seattle) are the biggest favorites, according to the Moneyline. Eight of the 12 matchups have 6.5 goals set as the Over/Under, with the Canadiens-Rangers (6.0 goals), Kraken-Bruins (5.5 goals), Penguins-Blackhawks (5.5 goals) and Sharks-Flames (5.5 goals) checking in below that total.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SJ ($8,500): Markstrom has posted a mark of 4-1-0 in his last five appearances, with a .956 save percentage and one shutout during that stretch. Markstrom should be able to stay hot against a San Jose squad that ranks 31st in the league this campaign with 2.08 goals per contest.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at NSH ($7,900): Oettinger has stopped 169 of 185 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has permitted two goals or fewer in each of his past three outings. Oettinger also has a 4-2-2 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .923 save percentage in eight career contests versus Nashville.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. TOR ($6,300): Konecny has three goals and four assists in his four-game point spree. He has added 13 shots on target during that time. Konecny also collected one goal and four helpers in three meetings against the Maple Leafs last season.

Jason Robertson, DAL at NSH ($6,000): Robertson has one goal and three assists during a three-game point streak. He only has four shots on net during that span, which could explain his discounted salary. However, it won't be long before that changes. Robertson has picked up nine goals, 27 points and 80 shots over his past 24 appearances.

Nick Suzuki, MON at NYR ($5,900): Suzuki has been rolling offensively, producing seven goals and seven assists during an eight-game point spree. He also has 16 shots on net and six power-play points (two goals, four assists) over that period.

Brandon Hagel, TB vs. COL ($5,000): Hagel has accumulated six goals and five helpers over a seven-game point streak. He also has three markers, five points and 17 shots in seven career contests versus the Avalanche.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Sabres

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,500), Sam Bennett (C - $5,200), Nick Cousins (W - $2,500)

Tkachuk has compiled 13 goals and 35 points in his past 19 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions over that stretch. Tkachuk has registered a multi-point performance in six of his last eight outings, including three straight contests. Bennett has three goals and five assists in 11 games entering Thursday night's slate. Cousins earned an assist in Wednesday's matchup against Pittsburgh.

The second line of the Panthers has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Thursday's action.

Flames vs. Sharks

Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $4,200), Yegor Sharangovich (C - $5,100), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $3,500)

Huberdeau has supplied 16 points, including 12 assists, in his past 17 games. He has two goals and three helpers in four outings going into Thursday's action. Sharangovich has generated eight goals and 11 points across his past 13 contests. Kuzmenko has two goals, including one on the power play, in four games with Calgary since being acquired from Vancouver. He also has six goals and 11 points in seven career contests against San Jose.

The top line of the Flames has plenty of offensive potential and more than affordable salaries. San Jose has permitted a league-high 3.82 goals per game and will play for the second time in two nights on Thursday, which Calgary could benefit from tremendously.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at STL ($6,500): Bouchard has accounted for one goal and four helpers across his last five contests. He had been cold offensively until producing a three-point outburst against Detroit on Tuesday. Still, he makes for a solid value play because of his salary.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. DET ($4,200): Hronek has rebounded with one goal and four assists in three outings following a nine-game scoreless slump. He has added nine shots and four blocks during that three-game stretch. Hronek also picked up one goal, two assists and three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings last Saturday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.