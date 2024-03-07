DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games on the schedule, consisting of seven puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and three contests in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET window.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Montreal), NY Islanders (at San Jose), Edmonton (at Columbus), Florida (vs. Philadelphia) and Los Angeles (vs Ottawa) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The contests that check in with an Over/Under below 6.5 goals are Flyers-Panthers, Canucks-Golden Knights and Islanders-Sharks, which are set for 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at CLS ($8,400): Skinner has stopped 119 of 125 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has gone 2-1-1 against the Blue Jackets in his career with a 2.24 GAA and a .923 save percentage over four outings. Skinner made 26 saves in a 4-1 victory over Columbus on Jan. 23.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. BUF ($8,100): Saros has plenty of bounce-back potential Thursday following a disappointing showing Tuesday against Montreal. He made 167 saves on 175 shots during a six-game win spree before losing in overtime to the Canadiens. Saros made 34 stops in a 2-1 win over Buffalo on Dec. 3. The Sabres will also be playing on the road for the second time in two nights.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at CLS ($9,800): McDavid has accumulated two markers and 26 helpers during his 12-game point spree. He has 12 multi-point efforts over that time and 41 shots on the net. McDavid also has nine goals, 47 shots and 20 assists across 15 career contests versus the Blue Jackets.

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. TOR ($9,600): Pastrnak has registered two goals, six assists and 19 shots in five games going into Thursday's action. He picked up three helpers and seven shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs, which gives him 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 27 career contests against Toronto.

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. MON ($7,000): Aho has five goals and two assists over his past seven contests. He has 20 shots and two power-play points (one goal, one assist) during that stretch. Additionally, Aho has nine goals and 20 career points in 18 previous matches with Montreal.

Timo Meier, NJ vs. STL ($4,800): Meier has lit the lamp in three consecutive contests and has added two assists during his four-game point streak. He also has 15 shots on goal over that period.

Anthony Duclair, SJ vs. NYI ($3,700): Duclair has racked up five goals and three assists in his past four outings. He has four power-play points, including three tallies, and 13 shots on target during that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Islanders at Sharks

Mathew Barzal (W - $7,300), Bo Horvat (C - $6,900), Brock Nelson ($6,700)

Barzal has been held off the scoresheet once over his past 14 outings, collecting seven goals and 17 points during that span. He has two goals and four assists during his five-game point spree. Horvat has two goals, two helpers and 17 shots across the last four contests. Nelson has produced six goals, 31 shots and 10 points over an eight-game stretch entering Thursday's matchup.

The top line of the Islanders has a great deal of upside against the Sharks on Thursday night. San Jose ranks 32nd in the league in goals against per game (3.89) and shots against per game (35.5).

Kings vs. Senators

Kevin Fiala (W - $5,900), Phillip Danault (C - $4,300), Trevor Moore (W - $5,800)

Fiala has generated six goals, six assists and 25 shots in eight games heading into Thursday night's slate. Danault has four goals, 11 shots and one assist over his last four outings. Moore has accounted for two goals and three helpers during his three-game point spree.

The second line of the Kings offers plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday against a Senators squad that has surrendered the third-highest goals against per game (3.59) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at CLS ($6,800): Bouchard has compiled one goal, six assists, nine shots on target and seven blocked shots in his past six outings. Edmonton's fourth-ranked power play should be able to take advantage of Columbus' 25th-ranked penalty kill.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. MON ($5,400): Burns has the potential of being a good value play Thursday despite his recent scoring woes. He has contributed six assists and 16 shots in his past four meetings with Montreal. Burns set up three goals in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens on Dec. 28.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.