DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games on the schedule, consisting of eight contests in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET widow, two starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, two beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Minnesota (vs. Anaheim), Pittsburgh (vs. San Jose), Boston (at Montreal) and Dallas (vs. New Jersey) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Senators-Blue Jackets, Coyotes-Red Wings, Devils-Stars, Ducks-Wild and Golden Knights-Flames have the Over/Under set for 6.5 goals. Capitals-Kraken is the lone matchup that has 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. ANH ($8,500): Fleury has four wins over his last five appearances, allowing just 10 goals on 135 shots over that stretch. If Filip Gustavsson gets the nod instead, he makes for a solid option as well against a Ducks team that has been held to two goals or fewer in five consecutive contests.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. NYI ($7,600): Luukkonen has plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday. He has won seven of his past 10 outings, stopping 267 of 289 shots during that span. He has emerged victorious in two straight contests going into Thursday night's action. Luukkonen also has a 2.16 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 21 home appearances this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. ANH ($9,000): Kaprizov has collected seven goals and three assists during a five-game point spree. He has three points (two goals, one assist) on the man advantage and 14 shots on net over that time. Kaprizov also has 10 helpers and 15 points in 15 career contests versus the Ducks.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at CGY ($6,600): Marchessault has nine goals and 14 points across his past nine appearances. He has lit the lamp five times on 13 shots in two games heading into Thursday's slate. Additionally, Marchessault has 11 shots and three helpers in three meetings with the Flames this campaign.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. NJ ($6,300): Robertson has generated four goals and six assists over his seven-game point streak. He has four power-play points (two goals, two assists) and 19 shots on target during that period.

Claude Giroux, OTT at CLS ($5,200): Giroux has picked up two assists and four shots on goal over his last five outings. Still, he has plenty of upside for Thursday after registering two goals and two assists in two games against the Blue Jackets this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Sharks

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,500), Bryan Rust (W - $6,800), Michael Bunting (W - $4,300)

Crosby is long past due for a breakout performance. He has contributed two assists despite being credited with 27 shots in his past eight outings. Rust has seven goals, two helpers and 42 shots in his past 11 appearances. Bunting has one goal on 11 shots in three games with Pittsburgh since being acquired from Carolina.

The top line of the Penguins has plenty of upside against a Sharks team that ranks 32nd in goals against per game (3.88) and shots against per game (35.5) during the 2023-24 campaign.

Bruins at Canadiens

Brad Marchand (W - $6,300), Charlie Coyle (C - $5,000), Jake DeBrusk ($4,500)

Marchand has accounted for one goal and four assists in his last five outings. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and 12 shots during that stretch. Coyle has seven points, including three on the man advantage, over his past 11 appearances. DeBrusk has two goals and four assists, including two on the power play, across his last five contests.

The top line of the Bruins has plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday. The Canadiens sit 26th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.43) and 30th in shots against per contest (33.3). Additionally, the trio of Marchand, Coyle and DeBrusk has already combined for four goals and nine assists in three games against Montreal this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs, NJ ($5,800): Heiskanen has seven assists, including five on the power play, and 11 shots in five games entering Thursday's action. He has also been credited with eight blocked shots during that span.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at CAR ($4,300): Forsling's recent hot play makes him a strong value play for Thursday. He has one goal and six assists during a five-game point streak. Forsling also has eight shots on the net and nine blocks over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.