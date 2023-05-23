DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Stars is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The Stars are slight favorites in their first home game of the series after the Golden Knights took each of the first two games in overtime. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

With only one game on the schedule Thursday, this will be a DraftKings Showdown contest. Your lineup will consist of one Captain that scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points and costs 1.5 times as much, in addition to five flex plays. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements for your lineup, but the breakdown below will be organized by position.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK at DAL ($10,800): Hill has been so good since Laurent Brossoit (lower body) went down, that it would be hard for Vegas to turn away from Hill, even if Brossoit got healthy. After notching a win with over 47 shutout minutes in relief against the Oilers in Game 3, Hill has won four of five subsequent starts, and he's stopped 129 of 139 shots for a .928 save percentage during his current four-game winning streak. He's the chalk Captain play if you can find enough value elsewhere.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. VGK ($10,000): Oettinger has struggled recently, but if you like Dallas in this game, he's a strong choice for your Captain spot, as a Stars win would likely coincide with a bounce-back performance from their goalie. Oettinger has posted a sub-.900 save percentage in three of the last four games and five of the past seven. Overall, his 2.84 GAA and .901 save percentage in the playoffs are far worse than his 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage from the regular season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at DAL ($8,400): Marchessault had a goal and an assist in Game 2, giving him a 4-4-8 line over his last four games. The battle-tested winger is one of the holdovers from the Vegas team that made the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's first season, and he's looking to lead the team back to that stage while skating on the top line and No.1 power-play unit.

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL vs. VGK ($5,200): Secondary scoring hasn't been a strong suit for the Stars in this series, but Dadonov was one of three forwards outside the team's top line to score a point in Vegas, and he'll look to stay productive against his former team here. His third-line role at even strength is accompanied by power-play time, and Dadonov has a solid 4-6-10 line through 15 games this postseason. Overall, he has 25 points in 38 games since being acquired by the Stars from Montreal via trade.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Golden Knights

Roope Hintz (C - $10,600), Jason Robertson (W - $9,600), Joe Pavelski (W - $8,600)

All three members of Dallas' top line have some Captain slot appeal. Hintz leads all skaters this postseason in points with a 10-12-22 line through 15 games. Robertson has averaged a point per game in the playoffs with a 4-11-15 line, including a 2-5-7 line in the last five games. Pavelski's 8-4-12 line has come in just 10 appearances, as he missed most of the first round due to a concussion.

Golden Knights at Stars

Chandler Stephenson (C - $5,600), Mark Stone (W - $7,600), Brett Howden (W - $2,200)

This line has led the way for Vegas throughout the postseason. Stone's tied with Jack Eichel ($9,200) for the team points lead, as they have identical 6-9-15 lines through 13 games. Stephenson scored the overtime winner in Game 2 and is tied with William Karlsson ($5,000) for the team lead with seven goals while sitting just two points back of the team postseason lead. Even the affordable Howden has chipped in a respectable 3-3-6 line, including a goal in Game 1 against the Stars.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. VGK ($8,200): Heiskanen finally got his first goal of the postseason in Game 2, but he was plenty productive prior to lighting the lamp, as Hintz has dished out nine helpers. The Stars' ice time leader has blocked multiple shots in eight of the 15 playoff games, so Heiskanen contributes value on both ends.

Alec Martinez, VGK at DAL ($6,200): Martinez's well-rounded skill set gives him a high floor. He leads all Vegas defensemen in both shots (26) and blocked shots (35) this postseason. The veteran blueliner also had a three-game point streak snapped in Game 2.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.