DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

Welcome to the Frozen Frenzy, with all 32 teams set to participate tonight. Of those squads, the only ones playing on short rest are Montreal and Buffalo after their contest Monday.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three of the games start before 7:00 p.m. ET, so they're not part of the DraftKings' main slate. In addition to having three unusually early starts for a weekday, the Flyers-Golden Knights match will begin at 11:00 p.m. ET, so hockey will venture later into the night (or early morning depending on your timezone), than normal. However, with Vegas off to a 6-0-0 start and the Flyers performing better than expected at 3-1-1, it should be a fun contest for those who tune in for it.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at CHI ($8,200): Be sure to double-check check Swayman is starting over Linus Ullmark, but if the Bruins maintain their goalie rotation, then Swayman should be in net. The 24-year-old netminder has certainly earned another start after recording a 2-0-0 record, 2.02 GAA and .942 save percentage over his first two outings. Chicago will struggle to challenge the Bruins' defense after scoring a mere 2.33 goals per game through six contests.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CAL ($7,900): Shesterkin has gotten off to a mixed start with a 3.14 GAA and an .879, he should bounce back. After all, the elite goaltender posted a 99-42-15 record, 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage in 158 contests from 2019-20 through 2022-23. The Flames have struggled offensively out of the gate, averaging just 2.67 goals per game, so this is a good night for Shesterkin to bounce back.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at PIT ($7,800): Oettinger is another elite goaltender, but unlike Shesterkin, there have been no early-season struggles here. Oettinger has a 2-0-1 record, 1.58 GAA and .943 save percentage through three starts this year. The Penguins have been solid offensively, averaging 3.20 goals per game, but the Stars' netminder should be up to the task.

VALUE PLAYS

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LAK vs. ARI ($4,800): Dubois is going into tonight's action riding a three-game point streak, contributing three goals and an assist over that span. Even without factoring in the hot streak, though, Dubois is a solid pickup for that price. The 25-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign with 27 goals and 63 points in 73 contests with Winnipeg, and he's playing a big role with the Kings this season as a member of the top-six forward core and first power-play unit.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at TBL ($4,100): Teravainen stock dropped after he dipped from 65 points in 2021-22 to 37 points last year, but he's begun what could be a comeback campaign by supplying four goals and five points through six outings. It helps that the Hurricanes are facing Tampa Bay, which has allowed an average of 4.00 goals per game without starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (back).

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at PIT ($3,800): Johnston came up big Saturday, providing a goal and two assists. The 20-year-old sophomore scored 24 goals and 41 points in 82 contests during his rookie season and should take a step up this year. It helps that Johnston is averaging 18:11 of ice time this campaign, including 1:54 with the man advantage.

Marcus Johansson, MIN vs. EDM ($3,700): Johansson managed to contribute a goal and three points over his last two contests and has an excellent opportunity to keep that going against the Oilers, which have surrendered an average of 4.00 goals per game. The 33-year-old is seeing time on the top power-play unit and second line.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Hurricanes

Brayden Point (C - $7,600), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,400), Alex Barre-Boulet (W - $3,300)

As noted above, Tampa Bay is struggling to keep its net empty without Vasilevskiy, but Carolina has had even more difficulty, allowing a staggering 5.00 goals per game, including 13 markers over their last two contests.

The Lightning should be able to capitalize on that. In particular, this could be another big night for Kucherov, who already has six goals and nine points in six contests this season. Point is no slouch either with seven helpers thus far. Barre-Boulet has gotten off to a quiet start with a goal in four contests, but he doesn't cost much, so you might as well grab him to round out your hold on the Lightning's top line.

Panthers vs. Sharks

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,400), Sam Reinhart (W- $6,700), Evan Rodrigues (W - $5,100)

Barkov has a goal and five assists in five contests this year, including at least a point in each of his last four outings. That's good, but he's arguably the coldest member of the line.

Reinhart has been unreal, providing six goals and eight points over the last four contests. Rodrigues has two goals and seven points in the same span.

The Sharks are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, allowing 3.80 goals per game, so that hot unit will potentially be facing easy pickings.

Blues at Jets

Brayden Schenn (C - $4,700), Kasperi Kapanen (W - $3,300), Jake Neighbours (W - $2,500)

Do you feel like taking a big risk that might work out handsomely? The Blues' second line is cold with a combined goal and three points thus far. Schenn hasn't even featured on the scoresheet through four games.

Still, they're getting tons of ice time at even strength, with Kapanen and Schenn also featuring regularly on the power play. They'll also be facing the Jets, which have allowed 4.20 goals per game this year. The trio is still a significant risk, but against competition like that, there's a real chance this is the night the line comes alive and, given how cheap all three members are, that would be a big win for anyone who takes them.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at MON ($6,600): It's easy to recommend Hamilton after scoring 22 goals and 74 points in 82 contests last year, especially because he hasn't slowed down a bit. The 30-year-old has already collected three markers and five points through four outings. He'll look to extend his season-opening streak to five games Tuesday.

Victor Hedman, TBL vs. CAR ($5,800): Hedman has contributed a goal and six points in six contests, putting him well on his way to bounce back after recording 49 points last season -- a total which would be amazing for almost all other blueliner, but pales in comparison to his 85-point showing in 2021-22. As noted above, the Hurricanes have struggled defensively this year, so this is a prime opportunity for Hedman to have a big game.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. COL ($5,300): Dobson is on a three-game scoring streak after contributing a goal and three points in that span. The Avalanche are a difficult adversary, but the 23-year-old is priced well for a defenseman who had 51 points in 2021-22 and another 49 points last season.

