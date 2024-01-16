DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

After a busy 10-game slate yesterday, we have another eight games scheduled for tonight. Many of the league's best are among those playing tonight, so I'll attempt to narrow the selection down by offering some recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The 12-29-2 Blackhawks will play against the 10-31-3 Sharks in what might be one of the saddest games of the 2023-24 campaign. Not only do they have the two worst records in the league, but Chicago is also missing its top forward in Connor Bedard (jaw) along with a slew of other injuries. Meanwhile, the Sharks are finishing up a five-game road trip and will be playing for the third time in four days, so they're likely to be exhausted coming into Tuesday's action.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CAL vs. ARI ($8,300): Markstrom has won five of his last six games while saving 188 of 201 shots (.935 save percentage). That brings him up to 13-11-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 26 outings in 2023-24. This should be a favorable matchup for Markstrom -- Arizona is tied for 19th offensively with 3.02 goals per game and has a poor 8-9-2 road record.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NYI ($8,200): Hellebuyck is a fairly easy pick. Not only is he a Vezina Trophy contender with a 21-7-3 record, 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage in 21 appearances, but the 30-year-old is also on a roll with a 1.51 GAA and a .948 save percentage over his past eight starts. He's got a good chance to keep that going against the Islanders, who are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.95 goals per game and are playing in the second half of a road back-to-back.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. COL ($4,400): Tarasenko's tenure in Ottawa hasn't been amazing, but it's been fine with the veteran forward providing 10 goals and 28 points through 36 contests. He's on a three-game scoring streak in which he's scored two goals and four points. It's also worth noting that for as good as the Avalanche are offensively, they've been mediocre on defense, surrendering 3.09 goals per game.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CAL vs. ARI ($3,700): Huberdeau has recaptured some of his old magic recently, scoring two goals and eight points over his past eight contests. Despite his overall struggles this year (six goals and 23 points in 43 outings), he still has a spot on Calgary's top line and first power-play unit, so he's in a great position for his price point.

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. ANA ($3,500): Oshie had just two goals and four points across 21 games when he sustained an upper-body injury that cost him 11 consecutive contests. Maybe the time off allowed him to reset because he's found the back of the net in each of his last two appearances while firing 11 shots. He'll try to maintain that momentum against the Ducks, which rank 27th defensively with 3.44 goals allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Coyotes

Mikael Backlund (C - $4,900), Blake Coleman (W - $5,400), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $3,700)

Coleman has never recorded more than 38 points in a single campaign, but he's already approaching that mark with 19 goals and 18 assists in 43 outings in 2023-24. He's been barreling forward at full steam with 13 goals and 24 points in his past 18 contests and is on a three-game goal-scoring streak. That's amazing production for his current price.

Backlund and Mangiapane haven't been nearly as effective with 24 and 25 points respectively, but Backlund does have two goals and four points over his last three outings while Mangiapane has collected two tallies and eight points in his past eight games.

Avalanche at Senators

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,500), Jonathan Drouin (W - $4,000)

Colorado is practically a one-line team, but the Avalanche are 28-13-3 because it's an amazing line.

Drouin is the exception and isn't always part of the first unit, but he's on the unit now and is red hot with seven goals and 16 points over his last 15 outings.

For all of Drouin's recent success, though, MacKinnon and Rantanen are the ones making the first unit special. MacKinnon has 23 goals and 70 points in 44 appearances in 2023-24 and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 28 contests. Meanwhile, Rantanen has provided 22 goals and 56 points across 44 outings, including four goals and 12 points over his active eight-game scoring streak.

That line should continue to find success Tuesday against the Senators, which rank 30th defensively with 3.68 goals allowed per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at OTT ($8,400): If you decide to take the Avalanche's top line, you could double down by also grabbing their best defenseman. Makar is having another fantastic season with 10 goals and 51 points in 39 games, including 23 points on the power play. Only Quinn Hughes is ahead of Makar in terms of scoring, and no blueliner bests Makar in points per game.

John Carlson, WAS vs. ANA ($5,900): Carlsson had somewhat of a down stretch by his standards from Nov. 24-Jan. 2 in which he recorded just eight assists in 19 appearances. He's rebounded since with two goals and five points, including two with the man advantage, over his last six contests.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. SJS ($5,400): Jones came back from a shoulder injury Saturday that kept him out of action for nearly a month. He logged 24:12 of ice time in his return, including 1:55 with the man advantage, so clearly the Blackhawks feel comfortable using him in his regular role. Although he has been limited to 11 points (all assists) in 28 outings this year, Jones is still a solid offensive defenseman and has a decent chance of getting something going after the lowly and exhausted Sharks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.