DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With 13 games on the docket, there is no shortage of choices. I've gone through tonight's options and arrived at some DFS recommendations to consider.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are some contests tonight with significant playoff implications.

St. Louis has won four straight games to keep its longshot bid for a playoff spot alive. The Blues are still four points behind Vegas for the second wild-card seed despite St. Louis having played an extra game, so St. Louis can't afford to cool down. With that being the context, the Blues will face a major test against the visiting Avalanche tonight.

In the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings (74 points in 68 games), Capitals (73 points in 66 contests) and Islanders (73 points in 67 outings) are all in a fierce battle for the second wild-card position. Washington is off tonight, but Detroit has a favorable home matchup versus Columbus while the Islanders have a comparatively tough contest as the hosts to the Hurricanes.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. SJS ($8,500): The Sharks are tied with Chicago for the worst offense in the league with 2.19 goals per game, so they're not likely to give Saros much trouble. The Predators goaltender has a 9-0-2 record, 1.90 GAA and .934 save percentage in his last 11 contests, so if San Jose does manage to test him, Saros should be up for the challenge.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. OTT ($8,300): Ullmark won't win the Vezina Trophy for the second straight year, but his 18-7-7 record, 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage in 33 contests aren't bad. He's allowed just four goals over his past three starts while the Senators have been held to only 2.10 goals per game over their last 10 contests, so the stage seems to be set for Ullmark to have an effective night.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NYI ($8,000): Although Andersen will be facing a motivated team in the Islanders, who are battling for a playoff spot, New York ranks just 20th offensively with 3.00 goals per contest. Meanwhile, Andersen has been great returning from a blood clotting issue, winning four straight starts while stopping 93 of 98 shots (.949 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. CLM ($4,600): The Red Wings have lost eight of their last nine games, which is why their hold on a wild-card spot is tenuous at best. Raymond has been doing what he can to keep the team afloat, though, and will enter tonight on a four-game goal-scoring streak (five markers, six points). He's up to 22 tallies and 57 points through 68 outings, which is good value for his price point.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. OTT ($4,400): When it comes to discount players, DeBrusk is among the hottest, supplying four goals and nine points across his past seven games. He has just 17 goals and 36 points in 67 contests this year due to his inconsistent production, but DeBrusk is worthy of selection during stretches like the one he's currently enjoying.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. BUF ($4,000): Garland is set to play alongside Elias Pettersson on Tuesday, and he should take advantage of that assignment after contributing two goals and four points over his past six contests. The Sabres are playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so Vancouver is in a favorable position going into this game.

Anthony Duclair, TBL at VGK ($3,800): Duclair has provided two goals and four points in three contests since being acquired by Tampa Bay from San Jose. It helps that Duclair's projected linemates for tonight are Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Blues

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,200), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $7,000)

MacKinnon has been unbelievable all campaign, but he's somehow managed to be even better lately, recording at least a point in 15 straight contests while collecting 10 goals and 31 points in that span. He's up to 42 goals and 116 points in 68 outings in 2023-24. Rantanen is almost as hot, supplying five goals and 18 points over his past 10 appearances, bringing him up to 34 goals and 90 points through 68 games overall.

In contrast to those amazing season totals, Nichushkin was absent for a portion of the campaign, but he's in the lineup now and has recorded three goals and five points in his last four contests, so he's worthy of selection to complete the line.

Predators vs. Sharks

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $5,800), Filip Forsberg (W - $8,400), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,300)

The Sharks rank last defensively with 3.93 goals allowed per game, so betting on forwards opposing them is typically a good practice.

It helps that Forsberg is red hot with nine goals and 16 points across his past 11 outings. That gives him 35 goals and 71 points in 68 appearances this season. Nyquist also has been effective recently with five goals and 16 points in his last 11 outings, bringing him up to 18 goals and 59 points in 68 contests in 2023-24.

O'Reilly has just one point (a goal) in his last four contests, but he's having a good campaign with 24 markers and 56 points in 68 games, so it's not a bad idea to grab the remaining member of the trio.

Wild at Ducks

Ryan Hartman (C - $5,500), Kirill Kaprizov (W – $9,100), Matt Boldy (W - $7,200)

Kaprizov has managed an incredible nine goals, along with four assists, over his past seven contests. That's propelled him to 35 goals in 61 contests, putting him within striking distance of reaching the 40-goal milestone for the third straight campaign. Meanwhile, Hartman has been a fairly steady contributor lately, collecting two goals and 10 points in his last 12 outings.

Boldy isn't nearly as hot, but he's having a strong campaign with 24 goals and 53 points through 61 appearances.

Anaheim is 31st defensively this year with 3.63 goals per contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. SJS ($7,900): Josi is easy to recommend on most nights and that's doubly so when the Predators are facing San Jose. Josi has 17 goals and 67 points in 68 outings in 2023-24, including 13 points (five goals) in his past nine contests.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. TBL ($6,100): Theodore has been a steady contributor since returning from an upper-body injury that shelved him from Nov. 25-Feb. 19. The 28-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 12 outings dating back to Feb. 20, totaling 14 points (all assists) in that span.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. CLM ($4,500): Like Raymond, Gostisbehere has managed to remain productive, even during the Red Wings' struggles. The 30-year-old blueliner has three goals and 13 points over his past 15 games and has recorded at least a point in 12 of those contests. Gostisbehere is up to 10 goals and 45 points through 67 appearances in 2023-24.

