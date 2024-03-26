DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are 12 games ahead of us tonight, but there are other options if you want a narrower list of choices. DraftKings is offering a Turbo slate of the two 8:00 p.m. ET games and one 8:30 contest -- which are Nashville hosting the Golden Knights, the Oilers playing in Winnipeg and Chicago's home game versus Calgary. There's also a Late slate comprising Columbus in Arizona and Anaheim's road match against Seattle, both of which start at 10:00, as well as San Jose's 10:30 home game versus Dallas.

Regardless of what slate you select, I have some recommendations that might help.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Red Wings will face the Capitals tonight in a game with significant playoff implications. Washington has a one-point edge over Detroit in the battle for the second wild-card spot while also holding a game in hand, so the Red Wings need a win here to keep pace with the Capitals. A Washington victory would be the end of Detroit's chances, but it would be a meaningful setback with precious little time remaining in the campaign.

Although he's not part of my main list of recommendations, you might want to consider selecting Alex Ovechkin (W - $6,900). The 38-year-old forward has been doing everything in his power to push the Capitals into the playoffs by contributing eight goals and nine points over his past five contests.

GOALIES

Justus Annunen, COL vs. MON ($8,500): Annunen doesn't play often, but he's been solid when given the chance, providing a 5-2-1 record, 2.38 GAA and .926 save percentage in eight games this season. With the backing of the Avalanche, he's well-positioned to earn another win tonight against Montreal, which has a 26-32-12 record and is tied for 27th offensively with 2.71 goals per game. Be sure to double-check to make sure he's getting the nod -- Alexandar Georgiev ($8,500), who is on a six-game winning streak in which he's saved 159 of 172 shots (.924 save percentage), would also be a good option if he starts instead.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SJS ($8,400): Oettinger isn't having the best of campaigns with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 46 contests, but he still has a 28-13-4 record thanks to the support he gets from his teammates. The 25-year-old is also hot, winning his last three starts while stopping 69 of 75 shots (.920 save percentage). Most importantly, he's up against the Sharks, who are tied for last offensively with just 2.20 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at FLA ($7,600): Ullmark has posted a 3-1-1 record, 1.80 GAA and .938 save percentage over his past five contests. Florida is a tough adversary, but at that price, Ullmark can provide great value, especially because he's had success against the Panthers this season, winning his two starts against them while saving 62 of 65 shots (.954 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at FLA ($4,800): DeBrusk has been a consistent contributor recently, scoring five goals and 12 points in his past 10 appearances while being held off the scoresheet only twice in that span. He has 18 goals and 39 points in 70 games in 2023-24, so this has been a down season for him, but at least the 27-year-old seems set to end the campaign on a high note.

Jamie Benn, DAL at SJS ($4,600): In terms of value plays, Benn is about as hot as they come. He's provided seven goals and 15 points over his last 11 contests and will enter Tuesday's action on a six-game scoring streak. To stack things further in Benn's favor, he's facing the Sharks, who are last defensively with 4.00 goals allowed per contest.

Bobby McMann, TOR vs. NJD ($3,900): McMann is an interesting one. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 46 contests, so he hasn't been anything special overall, but now and then, McMann has an amazing game, which was the case Saturday -- he provided two goals and an assist to lead Toronto to a 6-3 victory over Edmonton. It helps when McMann serves in a top-six capacity like he's projected to do tonight. He's still a roll of the dice, but at his price, he's one that occasionally pays off handsomely.

Logan Cooley, ARI vs. CLM ($3,400): Cooley has recorded two goals and four points in his past five contests, bringing the rookie up to 13 markers and 31 points in 71 outings overall. The 19-year-old has a good opportunity to extend his hot run tonight against the Blue Jackets, who rank 31st defensively with 3.63 goals allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Jets

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Zach Hyman (W - $8,100), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,500)

The Jets aren't an ideal adversary, but McDavid is nearly unstoppable when he's hot. The 27-year-old is on a four-game multi-point streak, accumulating a goal and 11 points in that span, bringing him up to 26 markers and 117 points through 67 appearances overall.

Hyman's primary assignment this year seems to be cashing in on the McDavid's passes, and the 31-year-old has excelled in that role. He scored his 50th goal of the season Sunday, hitting that milestone for the first time in his career. Nugent-Hopkins isn't having as eventful of a season, but for his price, his 16 goals and 59 points are solid value.

Rangers vs. Flyers

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,500), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,500), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,300)

Panarin is on fire with eight goals and 12 points over his past six contests. He's already set new career highs in 43 goals and 99 points with time to pad those numbers further. Trocheck might end up with a new personal best too -- his 69 points (24 goals) across 71 outings puts him just six shy of the high-water mark he established in 2017-18. If he keeps playing like he has lately -- eight assists over his past six appearances -- it shouldn't take him too long to hit that mark.

Lafreniere is a solid value offering to round out the line. He has 20 goals and 45 points in 71 outings in 2023-24, including two markers and six points in his last six games.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have struggled defensively, allowing 4.13 goals per contest over their past eight games.

Hurricanes at Penguins

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,400), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,500), Seth Jarvis (W - $5,300)

Guentzel has fit in nicely with Carolina, contributing two goals and 12 points in eight contests since being acquired from Pittsburgh. It wouldn't be surprising to see him have a big game in his first meeting against his former team.

He'll have the support of Aho, who is on a six-game scoring streak in which he's collected six goals and 12 points. The 26-year-old center has 31 goals and 80 points across 69 outings overall. Jarvis is red hot too with eight goals and nine points in his last nine appearances. That gives him 27 tallies and 57 points in 72 appearances this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at WPG ($6,900): Bouchard has 15 goals and 72 points in 69 outings this year, which puts him in a tie for third in scoring among defensemen. He'll enter Tuesday's contest riding a seven-game scoring streak in which he's collected 12 assists.

Shea Theodore, VGK at NAS ($6,200): Theodore has provided at least a point in 13 of his last 16 contests, totaling 18 assists in that span. The 28-year-old has missed time due to injury but has been fantastic when healthy, contributing four goals and 36 points across 36 appearances.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. PHI ($5,400): Fox has done a ton offensively for his price point, accumulating 14 goals and 61 points in 61 games this campaign. He's on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's collected four goals and 10 points.

