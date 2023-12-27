DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL returns from its holiday break Wednesday night with 14 games after 7 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's no shortage of options to build around on this busy Wednesday night in the NHL, but some of the biggest favorites include the Kings (vs. San Jose), Devils (vs. Columbus), Rangers (vs. Washington), Jets (in Chicago) and Golden Knights (in Anaheim). Blue Jackets-Devils is tied for the slate's highest over/under of 7.0 goals with Senators-Maple Leafs, while the Sharks-Kings has an over/under of 6.5 goals, while the other potentially lopsided matchups have expected totals of 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LA vs. SEA ($8,500): Talbot has been one of the league's most pleasant surprises in net so far, posting a 14-6-2 record, 2/06 GAA and .925 save percentage. He should be worth paying up for against a Sharks team that's averaging a league-low 2.15 goals per game. San Jose is just 3-14-1 on the road this season.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. WAS ($8,100): Shesterkin stumbled a bit after returning from a lower-body injury in November, but he has found his groove, turning aside 79 of 85 shots for a .929 save percentage over his last three starts while posting a perfect 3-0-0 record over that span. He'll look to keep rolling for a Rangers team that leads the league in point percentage against a Capitals team that's averaging the second-fewest goals in the NHL (2.39).

Andrei Vasilevskiy, FLA vs. TB ($7,800): Vasilevskiy's a high-risk, high-reward play in net. Florida has been the most fantasy-friendly opponent for goalies because the Panthers average a league-high 34.3 shots per game but score the eighth-fewest goals per game (2.91). After taking a few games to get acclimated in his return from back surgery, Vasilevskiy has found his game with a 7-2-0 record in his last nine starts while holding opponents to no more than one goal in four of those wins.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. WAS ($6,200): Zibanejad isn't as pricey as some of this slate's other No. 1 centers, but he's been just as effective lately, mustering seven goals and six assists during his current six-game point streak. Overall, he's averaging over a point per game with 33 in 32 heading into a matchup with an opponent that he always seems to play well against. Zibanejad's 18 career goals against the Capitals are tied for the most he has scored against any team.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at CHI ($5,800): Ehlers got off to a slow start, but he has heated up over the last 10 games and has a nice opportunity to keep rolling against a Blackhawks team that's allowing 3.70 goals per game -- second-most in the NHL. He has been held off the scoresheet only once in that 10-game span while compiling a 5-10-15 line. With Kyle Connor (knee) still on IR, Ehlers continues to skate in a top-line role.

Mark Stone, VGK at ANH ($5,700): Stone's thriving on the first line and top power-play unit in Vegas, with 35 points in as many games overall, including a 4-10-14 line in his last nine appearances. He'll look to pick up where he left off against a Ducks team that's giving up 3.36 goals per game, which is ninth-most in the league.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS at NJ ($4,200): There's unlikely to be much defense played in this game, as both Columbus and New Jersey rank among the league's four leakiest defensive teams. Devils skaters are likely to get more attention in this game, but Gaudreau shouldn't have trouble outplaying his modest valuation. The former 115-point scorer is riding a five-game point streak, during which Gaudreau has produced a 2-5-7 line.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Auston Matthews (C - $10,000), Mitchell Marner (W - $6,800), Matthew Knies (W - $3,600)

Matthews was arguably the hottest player in the league prior to the break, as he's in the midst of a seven-game goal scoring streak that's included five multi-goal outings. Overall, he's up to 28 goals in 30 games and is running away with the league lead in the category. Marner has been effective alongside Matthews, with a 4-6-10 line over his last six games thanks to four multi-point performances over that span. With 36 points in 31 games, Marner's on pace for his third consecutive season over 90 points. Knies is a nice value play to deploy alongside the pricey Matthews, and the rookie's ceiling is raised by playing in a top-line role.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Jack Hughes (C - $9,500), Jesper Bratt (W - $6,700), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,000)

New Jersey's top line should capitalize on facing a Columbus team that's allowing 3.63 goals per game -- third-most in the NHL. Hughes has 14 goals and 25 assists in just 27 appearances, and that rate of 1.44 points per game is fifth in the NHL. Bratt ranks 16th in that category at 1.19 thanks to 38 points in 32 games. Toffoli's tied with Hughes for the team lead in goals, with Bratt one behind them, while no other teammate has more than eight.

Kings vs. Sharks

Anze Kopitar (C - $6,100), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,100), Quinton Byfield (W - $4,500)

In addition to scoring the fewest goals per game, the Sharks also give up by the far the most at 4.03, so the Kings' top line is poised for another successful outing. Kopitar leads the team with 31 points and is three goals back of Trevor Moore's ($5,900) team-leading 16. Kempe's three points back of Kopitar's team lead despite scoring on just nine of his 98 shots for a 9.2 shooting percentage, which is a far cry from Kempe's 14.2 and 16.4 shooting percentages en route to 35 and 41 goals, respectively, over the previous two seasons. Byfield's breakout fourth season has seen him post a 10-15-25 line in 30 games after the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft came into the year with a career 8-25-33 line in 99 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at ARI ($8,100): Makar's the cream of the crop when it comes to offense from the blue line, with eight goals and 31 assists in 29 games. Only the idle Quinn Hughes has more points than Makar among defensemen, but Makar's likely to close that gap against a Coyotes team that Colorado has defeated in 10 of their last 12 meetings.

Drew Doughty, LA vs. SJ ($5,100): If you're stacking Kings against the lowly Sharks, don't forget about Doughty. LA's top source of offense from the blue line has a 7-10-17 line through 30 games, and Doughty creates a high floor by chipping in supporting stats at both ends, with 56 shots and 50 blocked shots.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TOR ($4,600): There should be plenty of open ice in this game, and Sanderson's puck-moving skills should allow him to make the most of it. With four assists in his last four games, the 2020 fifth-overall pick is up to 18 points in 29 games this season. Like Doughty, Sanderson chips in plenty of shots and blocks, with 56 and 60, respectively.

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. CLS ($4,000): With Dougie Hamilton on IR due to a torn pectoral, Hughes is manning New Jersey's top power-play unit while sharing the ice with his brother Jack. The younger Hughes was mired in a seven-game point drought before the break, but he had 16 points in 25 games before then and has a nice opportunity to get back on track against the defensively challenged Blue Jackets.

