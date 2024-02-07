DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate features three games after 7 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Wild are Wednesday's largest favorites by a substantial margin in Chicago, while the Maple Leafs and Rangers are both modest home favorites, against the Stars and Lightning, respectively. The latter two games both have over/unders of 6.5 goals, while Wild-Blackhawks has an over/under of 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at CHI ($8,400): Despite having allowed at least three goals in 10 of his last 11 outings, Gustavsson's the obvious play in net Wednesday for the heavily favored Wild. Chicago's last in the standings with just 30 points in 50 games, and the Blackhawks are tied with the Sharks for the fewest goals per game at 2.08.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TB ($8,000): Shesterkin stumbled in January along with the Rangers as a whole, but there are a few reasons to believe the All-Star goalie will lock in post-break. He has historically heated up for the stretch run, and Shesterkin's 18-8-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage in his career in February -- the save percentage is his highest mark for any month. He also loves to face the Lightning, with a 6-0-1 record, 1.40 GAA and .956 save percentage against Tampa Bay in the regular season.

Petr Mrazek, MIN vs. CHI ($7,000): Mrazek's a sneaky value play for the underdog Blackhawks. He has scored at least 11.2 fantasy points in seven consecutive starts despite a 2-5-0 record over that span, as the ice is usually tilted towards his net. Mrazek has made at least 28 saves in each of those seven games while allowing more than two goals only once, and Minnesota isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse, as the Wild rank in the middle of the pack with 2.98 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. DAL ($9,800): Matthews already has a 60-goal season under his belt, and he's on pace to push for 70 this season with a league-high 40 goals in 47 games. Dallas is stout defensively, but Matthews should benefit from likely facing backup netminder Scott Wedgewood ($7,500) as the Stars complete a back-to-back after Jake Oettinger's ($7,500) 47-save gem in Buffalo last night.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. TB ($5,800): This is a nice buy-low opportunity on Zibanejad, who has just one goal in his last 15 games but is showing signs of stirring with three assists in his last two games sandwiching the All-Star break. The streaky scorer once had 41 goals in 57 games, and he potted 39 last season, so Zibanejad can heat up in a hurry. A home date with a Lightning team against which he has a 7-4-11 line in seven games over the past three seasons could be just what Zibanejad needs to snap out of his funk.

Nick Paul, TB at NYR ($3,800): Paul's a nice value given his top-line role alongside Nikita Kucherov ($9,900) and Brayden Point ($6,900), as long as Kucherov gives more effort than he did in the All-Star Skills Challenge. The affordable winger mustered a 2-2-4 line in his last five games prior to the All-Star break.

Nick Foligno, CHI vs. MIN ($3,600): Chicago was shut out in three of its last four games prior to the All-Star break, but Foligno scored one of the team's two goals over that four-game stretch and added seven shots in another outing. The veteran winger is one of the few legitimate NHL-level players on the roster, and if Gustavsson's leaky play in Minnesota's net continues, the affordable Foligno is among the Blackhawks most likely to capitalize.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman (C - $4,800), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,500), Mats Zuccarello (W - $5,500)

Minnesota's top line should impose its will against a Chicago team with minimal talent. The Blackhawks' 3.52 goals allowed per game are the most among teams in action Wednesday, and fifth-most in the NHL. Kaprizov's 19-26-45 line in 42 games has him leading the team in points, while Zuccarello's tied for second on the team with 39 points, despite having dressed for only 40 of a possible 49 games. Hartman has added a solid 15-10-25 line.

Rangers vs. Lightning

Vincent Trocheck (C - $5,900), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,600), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,000)

This has easily been the Rangers' most effective line at even strength all season. Panarin's 31-36-67 line has him sixth league-wide in both goals and points. Trocheck has a 7-10-17 line in his last 16 games, dating back to a four-point outing against the Lightning. Lafreniere scored the overtime winner against Colorado on Monday and has a 2-1-3 line in his last two games.

Stars at Maple Leafs

Roope Hintz (C - $6,500), Jason Robertson (W - $6,600), Wyatt Johnston (W - $4,300)

Dallas' top line will look to take advantage of Toronto's inconsistent goaltending. Hintz has a 22-25-47 line, which leads the Stars in goals and ranks second behind Robertson (17-33-50) in points. Johnston has seen a significant bump in production since replacing Joe Pavelski ($5,800) on the top line, as Johnston has a 3-5-8 line over his last eight games.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at NYR ($6,200): Hedman should maintain a prominent all-situations role, regardless of whether Mikhail Sergachev ($4,700) is ready to return from his lower-body injury. After a down year last season in which he ceded his spot on the top power-play unit to Sergachev, Hedman has bounced back with 50 points in 48 games, including 21 power-play points. The Swede ranks fourth among defensemen in points and third in power-play points.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. TB ($5,400): Fox is a nice value at $5,400 given his immense offensive ceiling. The 2021 Norris Trophy winner has 37 points in 40 appearances, including a 4-8-12 line over his last 11 games. The Lightning's 3.28 goals allowed per game are 10th-most in the NHL.

Brock Faber, MIN at CHI ($5,000): Faber was red-hot prior to the All-Star break, with a 2-7-9 line in his last seven appearances. He's operating as the point man on Minnesota's top power-play unit and has a nice opportunity to pick up where he left off against the lowly Blackhawks.

Jake McCabe, TOR vs. DAL ($3,700): McCabe's a nice bargain play given his ability to chip in at both ends. He has a respectable 17 points in 42 games, including two goals in his last five, and McCabe has notched at least three blocked shots in four of his last seven games.

