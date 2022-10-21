FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a small three-game slate for Friday and all six teams will be fresh, especially the Blackhawks as they're playing for the first time in six days with a home opener against the Red Wings after a three-game road trip.

The marquee matchup will be the Lightning at Panthers in the Battle of Florida, and a chance for the Cats to get revenge after being ousted in the playoffs by their state rival. The Lightning are struggling with an 1-3-0 record, and the Panthers might be the weakest 3-1-0 club with their top two defensemen - Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour - absent on an already thin blue line.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at FLA ($8,200): Neither team is in a good situation, but I don't think the Panthers have a chance at stopping Tampa's power play and their depleted D is going to be an issue. In a coin-toss matchup, going for the cheaper goalie for value gives you a chance to spend salary elsewhere.

Alex Nedeljkovic, DET vs. CHI ($7,900): It should be Nedeljkovic's turn in net after Ville Husso lost his previous start. Nedeljkovic looked solid in his first start making 37 saves for the win, and now gets an easy opponent to try and get an edge on Husso in the battle for playing time.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladislav Namestnikov, TB at FLA ($5,300): Namestnikov's salary is a little high to be a value play, but note he's skating with Steven Stamkos at even strength and power play. He'll most likely be overlooked because he usually plays lower in the lineup.

Dominik Kubalik, DET vs. CHI ($4,600): The Wings' re-juggled lines without Tyler Bertuzzi saw Kubalik get moved up alongside Dylan Larkin. He ended up logging 19 minutes against the Kings the last time out while notching two assists and three shots.

Max Domi, CHI at DET ($4,000): Domi's entire fantasy value is derived from having the fortunate job of being Patrick Kane's center. There's always a chance the Wings' goaltending implodes considering Nedeljkovic allowed seven goals (!) in two games on a .863 Sv% against the Hawks last season.

LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,000), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,600), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,500)

Once again, thanks to Lehkonen for keeping the cost of this stack lower. The Lightning and Panthers boast excellent offenses, but their matchup will be a lot more competitive than the Avs-Kraken. Seattle has improved, but their goaltending remains abysmal allowing four goals per game while the Tampa and Florida both average around three.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. SEA ($7,500): Makar will be a popular pick, and it's a great matchup that's difficult to pass up. He's yet to find the net so far, which is an eternity for him. Don't worry - Makar should get that elusive goal soon enough.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. TB ($5,700): Forsling is forced to be a workhorse on a blue line that's missing their top two defenders while trading away MacKenzie Weegar during the offseason. Forsling has played over 26 minutes in each of his last two outings and will be involved in all situations and contributing in all categories.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. SEA ($5,300): Byram's minutes continue to increase and he logged a season-high 23 minutes last time out to cover for the injured Devon Toews. If Toews is unable to go, look for Byram to once again receive significant ice time.

