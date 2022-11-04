FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.
SLATE PREVIEW
There are two games on the slate for Friday, but note the Blue Jackets at Avalanche will begin at 2 p.m. EDT because they are playing in Tampere, Finland for the second part of the Global Series. It'll be a two-game series with each team designated as the home team once, and it's expected all four goalies will see action.
GOALIES
Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. CBJ ($8,400): There are only four goalies to pick from, and Georgiev will be a popular selection. The Canes are favored in their matchup, but the Sabres offense boasts plenty of talent. Projected goalie Antti Raanta may allow a few goals, and the Canes are playing the second half of a back-to-back.
VALUE PLAYS
JJ Peterka, BUF at CAR ($4,300): Peterka's riding a two-game point streak and in Don Granato's most recent reshuffled lines has been skating with Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch. The Sabres' bottom-six has rotated all season, but their top two units generally stay intact. Moving Tuch to Peterka's line also gives them a solid finisher and potentially more minutes to balance the attack.
LINE STACKS
Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,000), Evan Rodrigues (C - $5,400), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $9,200)
Nichushkin is a game-time decision, though he did take part in Thursday's practice. If he returns, he'll have a chance to extend his scoring streak to eight. Note Rodrigues is listed as a center even though he'll play left wing and scored two goals and led all forwards in ice time with 27:10 the last time out.
DEFENSEMEN
Cale Makar, COL vs. CBJ ($7,200): Makar hasn't gotten off to a start as good as Rasmus Dahlin, but he's still racking up the points on one of the league's most dangerous offensive clubs. He's yet to notch a goal and will have as good a chance as any against the Jackets, who are allowing a league-worst 4.40 goals per game.
Brent Burns, CAR vs. BUF ($6,400): Burns is on a five-game point streak and continues to generate significant offense from the blueline. He's logging first-pairing minutes averaging 23 a night. After a solid start, expected starter Eric Comrie has struggled allowing at least three goals in each of his last five starts, including six on 39 shots across the last two appearances.