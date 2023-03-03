FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a five-game Friday with the Kraken and Canadiens each playing their second game of a back-to-back. The marquee matchup will be the Jets at Oilers in a clash of two teams vying for their respective division titles and a rematch of their 2021 first-round playoff matchup. Expect Winnipeg to be a little more rested with an extra day off.

GOALIES

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at CBJ ($7,500): Grubauer came in relief for Martin Jones on Thursday, but should get the start even after earning the win. The Columbus offense shouldn't pose much of a challenge, and the Kraken have provided solid good goal support all season.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at ARI ($8,200): Sometimes it's hard for goalies to get into a rhythm when there's not a lot of action, and that was the case for Andersen over the last two starts where he only saved 30 of 36 shots. Carolina's offense should be able to put some pucks in the net against a thin Arizona side. And even though they won their last meeting, the Coyotes haven't consecutively beaten the Canes in nearly a decade.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ vs. SEA ($4,600): Marchenko has gone two games without a goal, and now faces a Seattle team with shaky goaltending. Both of their netminders saw action Thursday and they've allowed 22 goals across five appearances. Marchenko also skates on the first line with top scorer Johnny Gaudreau.

Adam Lowry, WPG at EDM ($4,100): Pierre-Luc Dubois' status is questionable. If he can't go, expect Lowry to be the No. 2 center again at even-strength and power play after registering an assist with two shots last time out.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. NJ ($4,000): Barbashev managed an assist last game and participates on the top trio with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. The versatile winger is playing higher in the lineup than he normally would, but it's Vegas's strategy to spread out their scoring. Barbashev adds value by playing on PP2. Michael Amadio ($3,900) also represents a potential value on the second unit and PP1.

Denis Gurianov, MON at ANH ($3,700): Gurianov is having a ball on the Habs' top line. He logged 17 minutes and registered six shots in his Habs debut, then potted a goal Thursday night against the Kings. The Ducks represents one of the league's worst defensive teams of the cap era.

LINE STACKS

Devils at Golden Knights

Nico Hischier (C - $7,900), Tomas Tatar (W - $5,200), Dawson Mercer (C - $6,000)

Hischier and Tatar are both riding three-game point streaks, but the key to this line stack is Mercer and his seven-game goal streak along with four points against the Avs in his most recent outing. The Knights play a strong defensive system but the Devils' high-powered offense will be difficult to contain.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. NJ ($7,200): Theodore has been excellent over his last eight games with two goals and eight assists. It could be a high-scoring matchup with expected starter Vitek Vanecek struggling to keep pucks out. Theodore offers one of the highest floors among defensemen with his ability to consistently get pucks on net.

Brent Burns, CAR at ARI ($7,100): Burns is a shot-generating machine in a game where the Canes are expected to dominate puck possession. The Coyotes will be particularly shorthanded on defense after trading Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun. Only one blueliner left in their current lineup - J-J Moser - is averaging over 20 minutes this season.

