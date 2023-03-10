FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Friday night is light on hockey with only two games on the docket. Don't let that deter you. Get in on the DFS action! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are no teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, but two teams on the first of consecutive days. The Panthers have already announced Sergei Bobrovsky is starting Friday. Whether or not Alex Stalock or Petr Mrazek starts for the Blackhawks matters somewhat as Stalock has posted a .920 save percentage through 17 appearances, but is also a 35-year-old journeyman with a career .910 mark.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. ANA ($7,900): Markstrom has struggled this year, but produced a shutout in his last outing and a 2.30 GAA over his last five. Part of that is the fact the Flames have only allowed 27.4 shots on net this season. The Ducks have averaged 2.49 goals, 31st in the NHL. Markstrom shouldn't be challenged too much and should get the win.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CHI ($6,000): Bennett has looked good since returning from injury having potted a goal and firing 10 shots on net through two games. The Blackhawks have struggled to a 3.55 GAA while allowing 33.9 shots a night, and obviously the team looks worse on paper after trading some key players and with Jonathan Toews unavailable.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flames vs. Ducks

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,000), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $5,000), Nick Ritchie (W - $3,700)

The Ducks are running away from the league in terms of defensive disorder, and that's not what a team wants. They list a 4.03 GAA while giving up a staggering 39.2 shots on net per game and the 30th-ranked penalty kill. Calgary's new-look second line offers some upside at home.

Kadri has registered six assists over his last eight games. The goal scoring has slowed down, but he's at a 9.7 shooting percentage on 216 shots. Granted, Kadri has been more of a quantity shooter during his career, and this matchup should benefit him on that front. Huberdeau's numbers have dipped since moving from Florida, but he's managed nine points across 13 games. He's also averaged 3:04 with the extra man and has totaled 13 power-play points. Ritchie is new to the club, having gotten out of Arizona at the deadline. He's averaging 2:07 per game on the power play with his new squad, and has a goal on five shots through two outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. ANA ($6,200): Andersson has 39 points, including eight goals - a new personal high - off 132 shots. He's also posted 17 points on the power play. Once again, I'll note the Ducks sit last in GAA, last in shots allowed, and 30th in penalty-kill percentage.

