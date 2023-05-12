FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Friday features two Game 5s involving Canadian teams, including the Leafs trying to avoid elimination again. The first matchup starts at 7 p.m. EDT, and here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Leafs tipped their hand early that Joseph Woll is expected in net again, but the Golden Knights haven't yet declared whether Laurent Brossoit or Adin Hill will start. Meanwhile, on the disciplinary front, Alex Pietrangelo and Darnell Nurse have both been suspended for Game 5.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at VGK ($8,200): Skinner had a big game last time out and has held the Golden Knights to one goal in two games this series. His other two starts were disasters, but it's not a great goaltending situation Friday. Due to a .913 save percentage during the regular season, there's some reason to trust Skinner. And Vegas ranked 14th in offense, the lowest of the four teams playing Friday.

TOP TARGET

Anthony Duclair, FLA at TOR ($4,800): It was a tough regular season for Duclair, who was limited to 20 games and hampered by a 4.7 shooting percentage. The playoffs have definitely gone better on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov with two goals on 18 shots and three assists across 10 outings. Woll looked solid in his first playoff start and fared decently over seven appearances, but he's still only seen all of 13 NHL games in his career.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $7,400) Zach Hyman (W - $7,200)

The Oilers broke up the pairing of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl again, and it worked. That makes it easier to stack an Oilers line from a value perspective as top trios tend to list high-salary players at this time of year. I also like this line because all three participate on Edmonton's elite power play. Vegas ranks 19th on the penalty kill, and also carries goalie doubts due to Brossoit's injury.

Selling you on McDavid isn't difficult. He's the best player of his generation and has looked like it during the postseason with 17 points and 41 shots from 10 games. Nugent-Hopkins finally got his first goal of the playoffs in Game 4 to go along with his seventh assist. While overshadowed, RNH also managed over 100 points this season. Hyman notched 26 power-play points during the regular season and has added five in the playoffs. While he hasn't registered a point in either of the last two games, he's directed seven shots on net.

DEFENSEMAN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($5,800): Rielly didn't find the scoresheet on Wednesday, but tallied a point in each of the previous eight games while recording 17 PPPs overall. The Panthers maintained the 23rd-ranked penalty kill, and only one playoff team was worse.

