FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

I hope everyone enjoyed themselves on Thanksgiving despite the lack of NHL games. The league makes up for it on Friday with 15 matchups as only Arizona and Vegas are off. There are eight afternoon games starting at 1 p.m. EST highlighted by the Red Wings in Boston. The evening schedule kicks off with Sabres-Penguins at 6 and concludes with Kraken-Canucks at 10. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($8,100): Oettinger has posted an 8-3-2 record to go with a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage. He was sensational at the start of the month against the Flames by stopping 44 shots in a 4-3 victory. Calgary is tied for 26th in scoring with only 2.84 goals per game.

Carter Hart, PHI at NYR ($6,600): Hart represents a value play and has been quite good this season going 6-4-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .915 save percentage. He excelled versus the Rangers last season, despite his 0-1-2 record as he only gave up seven goals on 94 shots. The Blueshirts also sit middle of the league in offense averaging 3.24 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. TB ($5,400): Jarvis has been red-hot of late with three goals and two assists in his last two outings to give him 15 points on the season. He's skating on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen and first power play, where he's notched five goals and an assist.

Dylan Cozens, BUF vs. PIT ($4,600): Cozens is coming off a great 2022-23 when he racked up 68 points. He's struggled this year with only four goals and five assists, but has moved up to the first unit to replace the injured Tage Thompson (upper body). Cozens scored on the power play Wednesday and is capable of a big effort against the Penguins.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. TB ($4,400): Svechnikov missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from March knee surgery. He's yet to find the back of the net so far, though does have six helpers. Svechnikov picked up an assist in his most recent meeting with Tampa and managed goal and assist from two games against them last year. Svechnikov is also part of Carolina's second even-strength and man-advantage groups.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

Auston Matthews (C - $10,100), Mitchell Marner (W - $7,500), William Nylander (W - $10,200)

Matthews is off to a great start with 14 goals and seven assists, but that's nothing compared to Nylander as he's found the scoresheet in all 17 games with 27 points overall. Marner is up to five goals and 15 assists. Matthews and Marner are on the first line with Matthew Knies while Nylander plays alongside John Tavares, though all three join forces on the first PP where they've combined for 24 points. This trio is expensive, but well worth it against the Blackhawks and their 28th-place GAA ranking.

Senators at Islanders

Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,600), Josh Norris (C - $6,200), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,400)

This group is led by Tkachuk as he's accumulated 10 goals and 14 points, including five on the man-advantage. Norris is enjoying a great comeback campaign with nine points over 12 games after missing 74 last season due to injury. Tarasenko came to the Senators via free agency in the offseason and hasn't disappointed with 13 points. Selecting this combo represents excellent value so you can spend up elsewhere.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS vs. EDM ($6,100): Carlson has recorded four assists in his last four games, giving him 11 points overall. He's also directed 39 shots on net, including 14 from his last four appearances. Carlson has only managed two PPAs, but he's seeing the most power play time of his career by averaging 4:10 a night.

Zach Werenski, CLS at NJ ($6,200): Werenski had a huge night Wednesday by picking up four helpers in a 7-3 win over Chicago. He's produced nine assists across seven outings to give him a total of 15 points.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. WPG ($4,600): Montour missed the first 16 games following offseason shoulder surgery. He's yet to post a point in three games, but did have 73 last season and has averaged 4:30 on the man-advantage. It's only a matter of time until Montour breaks out as he tallied three assists in two meetings with the Jets last year.

