FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games in the NHL on Friday with Ottawa in Columbus after both didn't play Thursday while the Devils host the Sharks. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek, NJ vs. SJ ($7,000): This is a favorable spot for Vanecek as the Sharks rank last in goals. He'll try to make amends from Tuesday's poor performance as he was yanked after giving up four goals on 18 shots. Vanecek's 8-5-0 record, 3.49 GAA and .879 save percentage say not to use him, though the Sharks have only found the back of the net 36 times over 22 games.

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT at CLS ($8,100): Korpisalo returns to Columbus for the first time since being dealt to LA in March. He signed as a UFA with the Sens during the offseason and has been OK so far going 5-5-0 with a 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage. Korpisalo will be motivated to do well at his old arena and against some of his former teammates.

VALUE PLAYS

Fabian Zetterlund, SJ at NJ ($4,400): Zetterlund is off to a surprisingly good start on a subpar San Jose squad with six goals and three assists, including tallies in two of his last three outings. He also skates on the first line and top power play, where he's already established a career-high with four PPPs.

Patrik Laine, CLS vs. OTT ($4,900): Laine has endured a tough season as he suffered an upper-body injury early on that cost him nine games and then was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career. Since being benched, he's recorded two goals and an assist to give him six points overall. And Laine has been solid the last two seasons with 111 points across 112 appearances and is worth the salary as he's primed to break out.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Sharks

Jack Hughes (C - $10,300), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,900), Dawson Mercer (W - $4,500)

This trio combined for six points during Thursday's OT win versus Philadelphia. Hughes has five points from his last two games to giving him 29 points in only 16 appearances. Toffoli has been a stud with 12 goals and nine assists, including four and two from his last three. Mercer has replaced the injured Timo Meier on this unit and has been great of late with five points across three. And with only two games on Friday, this line is a must-add.

Senators at Blue Jackets

Tim Stutzle (C - $8,600), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,700), Claude Giroux (W - $6,400)

Stutzle has notched four multi-point games in his last seven games and has recorded 22 points overall. Tkachuk is at 15 with 79 shots. Giroux has been held off the scoresheet the last three outings, yet still has five goals and 11 assists. The three have also combined for 15 power-play points, though Columbus does rank second in the league on the penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CLS ($5,500): Sanderson has racked up four goals and eight assists and has taken over as the quarterback on the lead power play, where he's averaged 3:28 to go with three points. He also registered three assists in three meetings with Columbus last season.

Zach Werenski, CLS vs. OTT ($6,700): Werenski may only have one goal so far, but he's already at 15 assists. He's been a decent scorer when healthy and has managed three 40-plus assist seasons during his career.

