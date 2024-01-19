FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a light night on the NHL schedule with four games Friday. We've got two marquee matchups with Carolina-Detroit and Florida-Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Nico Daws, NJ at CLS ($7,800): Daws has lost two straight, but has only given up five goals during that stretch. He's been Jersey's top goaltender this season as Vitek Vanecek has struggled and Akira Schmid was demoted. Daws will face the Blue Jackets on Friday, who enter with the league's fifth-worst record.

Alex Lyon, DET at CAR ($7,700): Lyon has gone 5-0-1 in his last six starts and has posted a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage overall. And this will be his ninth appearance in Detroit's last 10 games. Lyon will go up against the Hurricanes, who should provide a tough matchup as they're 7-2-1 in their last 10 outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Anders Lee, NYI at CHI ($5,000): Lee snapped a four-game pointless streak Tuesday with a pair of goals. He's recorded double-digit points on the man-advantage in seven of his eight seasons where he's played at least 70 games, but has only managed three goals there so far. Lee produced a goal and an assist in two meetings with Chicago last season.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. MIN ($3,900): Lundell could center the top line Friday if Aleksander Barkov is unable to go due to a lower-body injury. Barkov missed Wednesday and Lundell ended up with an assist and four shots. Lundell has registered 14 points in 40 games this season and would be lining up alongside 33-goal scorer Sam Reinhart if Barkov can't go.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings

Sebastian Aho (C - $8,800), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,800), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,200)

Carolina's top line has been on fire of late. Aho has racked up seven goals and 19 assists in his last 16 games. Svechnikov has shaken off his early rust with 17 points from his last 12. Teravainen has notched four assists in his last four matchups to give him 25 points overall. The trio have combined for 42 power-play points. Detroit also sits 22nd in the league with a 3.32 GAA.

Wild at Panthers

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,400), Mats Zuccarello (W - $7,400), Marco Rossi (C - $5,800)

The Wild got Kaprizov back in the lineup three games ago after he missed seven with an upper-body issue. He's tallied 36 points in 37 appearances, including five goals and 11 assists on the man-advantage. Zuccarello missed a couple of weeks due to injury, but has still posted 33 points overall. Rossi is only 22 and in his first full season with the Wild. He's up to 13 goals and 13 assists and has shown plenty of promise. There aren't a lot of stack options Friday, but Kaprizov and his linemates could be in line for a big night.

DEFENSEMEN

Luke Hughes, NJ at CLS ($5,500): Hughes scored on the power play Wednesday to break a three-game scoreless streak. The rookie is quarterbacking Jersey's top PP and he has 24 points, with half of those coming while up a man. Hughes is only going to get better and his DFS value Friday makes him worth selecting.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. MIN ($5,000): Montour has two assists in his last three games, giving him nine points so far. He's struggled offensively since returning from offseason shoulder surgery after accumulating 73 points last year. It's only a matter of time before Montour returns to his usual scoring ways.

