FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games in the NHL schedule Friday. Arizona travels to Columbus, Washington hosts Philadelphia and New Jersey visits Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI at WAS ($8,000): Ersson has taken over as the top netminder with the Flyers. And with Felix Sandstrom and Cal Petersen alternating behind him, it would take a really poor stretch for Ersson to relinquish the top job. He turned aside 27 shots in his lone start versus the Caps this season when he beat them 4-3 in OT.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. ARI ($7,300): The Coyotes are in big trouble having lost 14 straight. Forsberg enters the game with an 11-9-0 record while holding subpar stats in a 3.25 GAA and .889 save percentage. The good news is that Arizona played in Toronto on Thursday and will be tired against a Senators squad on two days' rest.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Cooley, ARI at OTT ($3,900): Cooley had some chances against the Leafs on Thursday, and connected for his ninth goal of the season. The third pick in 2022 has also notched 19 assists during his rookie campaign. Cooley has registered 10 points on the power play and comes in at a reasonable salary

Tyson Foerster, PHI at WAS ($4,700): Foerster has picked up five points - including four goals - from three games. He's showing he belongs in a top-six role with 14 goals and 12 assists across 55 appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Ducks

Jack Hughes (C - $10,200), Nico Hischier (C - $7,600), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,000)

Hughes is back on track with four points in his last two games to give him 55 in as many outings, including 24 while up a man. Hischier went off for a goal and three assists against San Jose on Tuesday to move him up to 20 and 23 in those categories. Bratt also chipped in with a goal and assist during the same matchup and continues to lead the club with 61 points. All three participate on the first power play and are worth paying up for.

Senators vs. Coyotes

Shane Pinto (C - $6,400), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,100), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,100)

The Sens have improved with the return of Pinto to the lineup as he's picked up five goals and eight assists over 16 outings. Tkachuk is enjoying another decent season with 50 points, 246 shots, and 192 hits. Tarasenko, who could be moved to a contender by the Trade Deadline, has only registered one assist from his last five games. But there's not a lot to choose from on Friday with just three matchups, leaving this line with some upside against a tired Coyotes team that lost 4-2 to Toronto on Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. NJ ($4,400): Mintyukov was selected 10th in 2022 and made his NHL debut this season. He was outstanding to start the season with 10 points in his first 14 games. While Mintyukov has dropped off since, he's still managed three goals and 20 assists overall. He's currently on Anaheim's second power play, where he's notched seven helpers.

Luke Hughes, NJ at ANA ($4,500): Hughes has produced two assists from his last three games – both on the man-advantage – giving the 20-year-old eight goals and 21 points on the year, with 14 of those PPPs where he quarterbacks the first unit.

