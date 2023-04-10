FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the last Monday of the season and it features a busy 10-game slate. Mondays tend to be quiet, but the league enters its final week of play and had a quiet Sunday after all 32 teams were in action on Saturday.

With nearly all of the playoff teams set, what remains to be decided are the wild card spots and the divisional seeds. The Flames face a key game as they host the Predators; they'll need to win their remaining games and hope the Jets, who host the Sharks, to falter. The Panthers and Islanders will also be in action as they try to lock up the last two wild card spots in the East.

Note FanDuel will run three slates – Main, Express and After Hours – for Monday's busy slate.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at CHI ($8,400): It's Fleury's turn in the rotation and he gets a chance to snap a two-game losing streak. Goal support shouldn't be a problem now with Kirill Kaprizov back in the lineup while the Hawks have only won once in their past 11 games.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SJ ($8,200): The Jets were upset in their previous game against the Sharks, 3-0, though that was in San Jose and the Jets are much, much stronger at home. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Jets should be able to win easily. They've been victorious in three of their past four games while the Sharks have lost three straight with only six goals scored.

Juuse Saros, NSH at CGY ($7,700): No telling if the Flames can pull this one off, but it's a pretty sure bet that Saros will face a lot of shots. The Flames have been outshooting their opponents all season but not getting the desired results, and Saros has single-handedly kept the Preds' playoff hopes alive. Saros has kept his opponents to two goals or less in two of his past eight games.

VALUE PLAYS

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at NYR ($4,800): Tage Thompson moved to the wing because a minor injury is preventing him from taking faceoffs, which means Mittelstadt has stepped up onto the top line between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Mittelstadt has been on fire lately with two goals against the Canes and 11 points in his past seven games.

Jamie McBain, ARI vs. SEA ($3,900): McBain scored an assist in his last game and he's getting a twirl on the top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz with Barrett Hayton getting dropped to the second line. McBain doesn't have the same offensive skillset as Hayton, but he's playing with the Coyotes' best players at home where they're 21-14-4.

Jesse Puljujarvi, CAR at OTT ($3,400): Puljujarvi has two assists in his past four games while skating with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. The Canes are slumping at the wrong time with two straight losses but gets a chance to sweep the season series. They've scored seven goals against them this season, including one by Puljujarvi.

Vitali Kravtsov, VAN at LA ($3,200): The Canucks may switch up the lines again, but in their most recent game against the Flames, Kravtsov played on the top line with Elias Pettersson while Andrei Kuzmenko was demoted to the fourth line. Kravtsov played just 10 minutes in total, but he's showing some offense and just recently scored his first goal of the season with the Canucks. As long as he shares the ice with Pettersson, Kravtsov will get a chance to score points.

LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Hurricanes

Tim Stutzle (C - $8,100), Brady Tkachuk (W - $7,900), Claude Giroux (W - $6,900)

Giroux's on a three-game goal streak while both Stutzle and Tkachuk are having career seasons. The Canes don't allow a lot of scoring chances because they tend to dominate puck possession, but their goaltending has been shaky lately. The Sens have been very good at generating shots since March 1, averaging 34.6 shots per game, fifth-best in the league and just ahead of the Canes (34.2).

Wild at Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman (C - $6,000), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,200), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,700)

Hartman is coming off a monster game after scoring two shorthanded points against the Blues, and this trio has been their best scoring line dating back to the previous season. Kaprizov will be playing his second game since returning from injury, shaking off a little more rust, and in two previous games against the Blackhawks this season already scored three points.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NYR ($7,200): After a brief lull, Dahlin's finding the score sheet with regularity again. He's on a five-game point streak after a brilliant three-point performance against the Canes in his previous game.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. CAR ($5,100): At this point in his career, Sanderson's offensive upside isn't particularly high. However, note that with Thomas Chabot, Travis Hamonic and Jakob Chychrun out for the rest of the season, Sanderson is going to play a ton of minutes. He played more than 30 last time against the Canes and scored two helpers against the Lightning on Saturday. There's some value play potential with Sanderson considering how much he plays.

