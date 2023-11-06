FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games on the schedule, consisting of two 7:00 p.m. ET starts, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (3-1-0 at home) will host Columbus (1-2-1 on the road). Toronto will play the second contest of a five-game homestand against Tampa Bay on Monday in what could be a high-scoring affair. Edmonton at Vancouver could have offensive fireworks as well. The Canucks have outscored the Oilers by a 12-4 margin in two previous meeting this year. Boston visits Dallas in what has the potential to be a low-scoring matchup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. BOS ($7,700): It's not an easy opponent for the Stars, but Oettinger has plenty of bang for the buck upside in what could be a goaltender duel against Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins. The Dallas netminder has a 5-1-1 record this season with a 1.97 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CLS ($7,900): Bobrovsky has posted a mark of 3-1-1 in his past five outings with one shutout and a .928 save percentage during that span. In 12 career contests against the Blue Jackets, he has a 9-2-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS at FLA ($5,400): Gaudreau could be due for a big bounce-back performance after being benched in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Washington. He has one goal despite registering 32 shots on goal this season. Gaudreau notched one goal and two helpers in three contests versus the Panthers last campaign.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. EDM ($5,200): Hronek has been a productive defender for the Canucks this season, accumulating 11 assists, 21 shots on goal and 14 blocked shots through 11 games. He has picked up eight helpers during a six-game point streak going into Monday night's action.

Jake DeBrusk. BOS at DAL ($5,500): DeBrusk has one goal, two assists and 10 shots on target over a three-game point spree. He could be worthy of a flier spot while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Oilers

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,100), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $4,800), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $5,200)

Pettersson is off to an incredible start in 2023-24, generating six goals and 20 points in 11 appearances. That includes four goals and six assists over a five-game point streak. Additionally, Pettersson has one goal and five helpers in two contests against Edmonton this season. Kuzmenko has three goals and six assists through 11 matches this campaign, including one goal and one assist versus the Oilers in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Mikheyev has notched three goals and three assists in seven outings to start to the year. He has one marker and two assists during a three-game point streak.

Vancouver's top line is still relatively inexpensive, making all three players great roster options. The Canucks sit first in the league with 4.36 goals per game, while the Oilers rank 30th with 4.10 goals against per contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

John Tavares (C - $9,200), William Nylander (W - $9,500), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,000)

Nylander has picked up at least one point in each of his first 11 outings of 2023-24. He has compiled six goals and nine assists during that span, including one goal and one helper against Tampa Bay on Oct. 21. Tavares has been held off the scoresheet in three of his past four outings after beginning the year with a seven-game point spree. A meeting against the Lightning could be just what he needs to get back on track. Tavares produced one goal and one assist in Toronto's 4-3 overtime win over the Bolts earlier this campaign. Bertuzzi is still trying to get going offensively with Toronto, but he could earn a point or two if Tavares and Nylander can continue their recent success against the Lightning.

Toronto's second line has a high salary because of Nylander and Tavares, but Tampa Bay has allowed the fifth-most shots against per game (34.3) and sits 21st in the league with 3.27 goals against per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at TOR ($6,600): Hedman has earned one goal and five assists in his past six outings. He also has 10 shots on net and six blocked shots during that stretch. Hedman picked up a power-play helper, one shot and three blocks versus the Leafs on Oct. 21.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. EDM ($7,200): Hughes has been all over the scoresheet this season, racking up four goals and 16 points in 11 contests. He also has 39 shots on net and six power-play points (one goal, five assists). Edmonton ranks 28th on the penalty kill (71.8 percent) this season. while Vancouver's power play sits fourth overall (30.0 percent).

