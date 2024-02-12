FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including three 7:00 p.m. starts and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NY Rangers (vs. Calgary) and New Jersey (vs. Seattle) are the biggest favorites, according to the Moneyline. The Kraken-Devils contest has the highest Over/Under at 6.5 goals, while the Coyotes-Flyers and Wild-Golden Knights matchups check in with the lowest at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. ARI ($7,900): Ersson has played well following the All-Star break, stopping 48 of 50 shots in two straight wins. Arizona has been held to two goals or fewer three times during the team's five-game winless skid. The Coyotes have also struggled on the road this season, sporting a record of 8-13-4 going into Monday's contest.

Adin Hill, VGK vs. MIN ($8,300): Hill has stopped 126 of 133 shots over a four-game winning streak. He has permitted two goals or fewer in each of those four outings. Vegas has also been excellent at home this campaign, earning a mark of 19-5-2.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Clayton Keller, ARI at PHI ($7,400): Keller has compiled eight goals, nine assists and 44 shots on target over his last 13 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions over that span. Keller also has five markers and 11 points in 11 career contests versus the Flyers.

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. ARI ($7,100) Konecny has two goals and two assists in a three-game point spree following the All-Star break. He has added nine shots on goal during that time. Konecny potted a pair of goals, including one shorthanded, in Philadelphia's 4-1 victory versus the Coyotes on Dec. 7.

Jared McCann, SEA at NJ ($6,800): McCann has accumulated seven goals and seven assists in 11 games going into Monday's action. He has been held without a point in only two contests during that period.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CGY ($5,500): Lafreniere has produced three goals, two assists and 18 shots on net over his past six outings. He has lit the lamp three times in five career contests against the Flames, including a power-play tally in a 3-1 win for New York on Oct. 24.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Kraken

Nico Hischier (C - $6,400), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,100), Ondrej Palat (W - $4,500)

Hischier has accounted for three goals, 24 shots and 10 points in his past nine games. His three-game multi-point streak was snapped Saturday against Carolina, but he should be able to get back on the scoresheet Monday. The same goes for Bratt, who saw his six-game point spree (four goals, five assists) come to an end in Saturday's contest and Palat, who had a three-game point spree (three goals, two assists) halted versus the Hurricanes.

The top line of the Devils has been firing on all cylinders, and working their salaries into a productive lineup shouldn't be an issue.

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Nicolas Roy (C - $5,000), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,500), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,500)

Roy has been rolling, racking up three goals and 13 points in his last nine outings. He has three markers and seven helpers over a six-game point streak. Marchessault has been hot during that stretch as well, generating nine goals, 13 points and 29 shots. Barbashev has registered four goals and 12 points across his past eight outings.

Vegas' second line has plenty of bang for the buck upside on Monday.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CGY ($6,500): Fox has garnered one goal, eight assists, 10 shots and eight blocked shots in eight games entering Monday's slate. He has also contributed five helpers in six career contests versus Calgary.

Vince Dunn, SEA at NJ ($6,200): Dunn has collected four goals, 31 shots, 10 assists and 19 blocks in his last 13 appearances. He has chipped in five helpers and 14 shots on goal in six games heading into Monday's matchup.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at NYR ($5,700): Hanifin has two goals, six points, 21 shots and 13 blocks across his past eight contests. That includes one goal and three assists during his three-game point spree.

