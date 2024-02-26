FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and two in the 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET window. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Los Angeles) and Dallas (vs. NY Islanders) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Bruins-Kraken (5.5 goals) is the lone matchup that doesn't have an Over/Under of 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at SEA ($8,600): Ullmark doesn't have a discounted price despite his recent struggles, but he possesses a bounce-back appeal against the Kraken. In four career contests versus Seattle, he has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .929 save percentage. The Kraken also sit 27th in the league this season with just 2.75 goals per game.

Anton Forsberg, OTT at WAS ($7,000): Forsberg has plenty of bang for the buck upside thanks to his four-game winning streak. He has stopped 100 of 109 shots during that stretch. Forsberg also stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 6-1 win over the Capitals on Oct. 18.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS at SEA ($10,500): Pastrnak was rolling, with six goals and 15 points in 10 games, before being held off the scoresheet in his past two outings. Still, he is due for a breakout performance after racking up 10 shots on net during his recent scoreless stretch. Additionally, Pastrnak has five goals, 27 shots and two helpers in five career appearances versus the Kraken.

Adrian Kempe, LA at EDM ($7,400): Kempe has two goals and four assists over a four-game point streak. He also has one goal, two helpers and eight shots in two previous meetings with the Oilers this campaign.

Brock Nelson, NYI at DAL ($7,400): Nelson has notched four goals, four assists and a whopping 34 shots on net in eight games entering Monday's slate. He has lit the lamp in four of his past six outings.

Jared McCann, SEA vs BOS ($6,600): McCann has only failed to earn a point in one of his past 14 contests. He has nine goals and 20 points during that stretch, including five markers and six helpers over a seven-game point spree.

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. OTT ($5,900): Strome is riding a four-game point streak, with one goal and six assists, leading into Monday's matchup versus the Senators.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators at Capitals

Claude Giroux (W - $7,000), Tim Stutzle (C - $6,700), Mathieu Joseph (W - $5,000)

Giroux has accumulated three goals and seven assists during his eight-game point streak. Stutzle has registered three goals and three helpers in his past five contests, while Joseph has two goals and five points during that same span.

The second line of the Senators has been all over the scoresheet, and they check in with affordable salaries across the board. The team is also playing with plenty of confidence right now, winning seven of 10 games going into Monday's action.

Stars vs. Islanders

Jason Robertson (W - $7,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,700), Roope Hintz (C - $6,700)

Robertson has compiled five assists, seven points and 20 shots on target across his past nine outings. Pavelski has heated up recently, collecting one goal and two assists during a three-game point spree. Hintz only has one goal and two helpers over his last eight appearances, but it won't be long before he gets back on track.

The top line of the Stars has been hit or miss of late, which explains their lower-than-normal salaries. Still, they could make for a good value stack versus a New York squad that has allowed the second-most shots against per contest (34.1) in 2023-24 and sits 25th in goals against per game (3.35).

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT at WAS ($6,600): Chabot has three goals and two assists in a three-game point spree. He has also contributed five shots on goal and 10 blocked shots during that span.

Drew Doughty, LA at EDM ($5,800: Doughty has generated two goals, four assists, 13 shots and seven blocks across his past five contests.

