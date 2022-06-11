FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Lightning may do it again. Saturday could see Tampa Bay clinch a spot in its third-straight Stanley Cup Finals. They'll be hosting Game 6, but the Rangers won't go down without a fight. Meanwhile, over in the DFS world, it's time for another single-game contest. You have $55,000 in salary to allot to five players. Your captain brings you 1.5 times the points. Also, FanDuel doesn't include goalies, so no betting on Andrei Vasilevskiy in a series-clinching game for you!

CAPTAIN

Steven Stamkos, TAM vs. NYR ($14,500): Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are the one-two punch that leads the Lightning offense. Stamkos has registered five points this series and 15 along with 50 shots on net in the playoffs. This comes after he notched 42 goals and 106 points during the regular season.

UTILITY

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. NYR ($12,500): You don't need any defensemen in your lineup for a single-game competition, but Hedman is still worth a spot. After all, he racked up 85 points this season and played in all 82 games while averaging 25:05 in ice time. In the playoffs, Hedman has posted 14 points and 53 shots on net, including four points in his last four outings.

Artemi Panarin, NYR at TAM ($11,000): Over on the Rangers' side of things, Panarin has six goals and 10 assists in 19 playoff games. He's provided five points this series, four which have come on the power play. The Lightning maintained the 11th-ranked penalty kill this season, which was quite good when 32 teams were in action but less concerning when you drill down to 16 playoff clubs.

Anthony Cirelli, TAM vs. NYR ($9,500): Assuming Brayden Point is still out, Cirelli will presumably be the second-line center. He's produced four points over his last six games to go with 19 shots.

Filip Chytil, NYR at TAM ($7,500): Chytil, the third-line pivot for the Rangers, has started 62.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone - second highest on the team. He also ended the second round and began this series hot with five goals across seven games.

