FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have part of the All-Star Game rosters now, and some teams have hit the 40-game mark. As we effectively hit the halfway point, there are seven NHL games Saturday night. First pucks drop at 7 p.m. EST. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's a battle of subpar defenses in the Blues versus the Canadiens. There are also two teams on a back-to-back. The Sharks will be at home against the Bruins, while the Red Wings are on the road against the Leafs.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at SAN ($8,700): The Bruins have been alternating starts and this is also the first of consecutive matchups, so odds are Ullmark will be starting. He's been stellar with a 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage that has him in the running for the Vezina. The Sharks sit below average offensively, and don't forget they just played Friday.

Jordan Binnington, STL at MON ($7,000): Since I recommended an elite goalie with a lofty salary, I wanted to offer a distinct alternative. This is all about the opponent as the Canadiens rank 30th at 2.56 goals per game and 30th at 28.1 shots. Binnington hasn't been great, but he's an option if you like to bet on matchup over talent.

VALUE PLAYS

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. SEA ($7,400): Giroux has picked up two points in three of his last four appearances. He's also notched a power-play point in each of his last two. That could easily become three in a row as the Kraken maintain the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. DET ($4,100): Since returning to the lineup, Jarnkrok has racked up seven points in seven games. And unsurprisingly, he's also been skating on Toronto's second line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. The Red Wings are on the second night of a back-to-back, and 31-year-old journey goalie Magnus Hellberg will likely be in net.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Chandler Stephenson (C - $6,600), Mark Stone (W - $7,600), Michael Amadio (W - $5,300)

The Kings don't allow a lot of shots, but they still have a 3.43 GAA and that's bottom-10 in the NHL. Why? Because of the goaltending. Things have gotten so bleak, former third-string goalie Pheonix Copley has become their top goalie. That's in spite of the fact he's posted a .901 save percentage this year and during his career. If Vegas's top trio is putting pucks on net, it should yield some success.

Stephenson doesn't shoot a lot, but still has 11 goals to go with 29 assists. He's also recorded 12 power-play points, and the Kings come in with the 28th-ranked penalty kill. Stone is doing the shooting and the goal scoring with 17 tallies on 111 shots. He's also managed a seven-game point streak. Amadio may not be a known commodity, but he's been playing the best hockey of his career with five goals and four assists over his last eight outings.

Blues at Canadiens

Brayden Schenn (C - $5,400), Brandon Saad (W - $4,300), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,200)

The Canadiens have allowed 33.6 shots on net per game, which is a concern given their goaltending. Jake Allen will be in net, and he enters with a 3.50 GAA and .894 save percentage. And since joining the Habs, he's struggled to a .902 save percentage. That's an extensive track record of below-average goaltending at this point. Due to injuries, the Blues have reconfigured their lineup, and this group is now the second line.

Schenn has produced 13 points from his last 15 games. That's with a 5.7 shooting percentage, so he's been both prolific and arguably quite unlucky. Saad has two points in each of his last two matchups along with six points and 17 shots across six. Barbashev registered two points in his last outings and six in 10. His shooting percentage is at 9.8, which is a bit low considering his career mark is 17.8.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at SAN ($7,000): McAvoy has posted 21 points over 25 games, even though he's only managed two goals. The Sharks are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and James Reimer has produced a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage. McAvoy hasn't been playing as much on the power play but still producing, which is a good thing given San Jose's formidable penalty kill.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at BUF ($5,700): Spurgeon has eight points in his last nine outings. He's also directed 65 shots on net, the most of any Minnesota defenseman. The Sabres have allowed 33.0 shots on goal, and 41-year-old Craig Anderson isn't likely to sustain his .923 save percentage.

T.J. Brodie, TOR vs. DET ($3,700): Brodie pairs with Morgan Rielly on Toronto's top pairing. He's also notched five points in his last 12 games. The Red Wings are below average defensively and are on the road for the second straight night.

