FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Miss hockey on Friday? Same. Fortunately, Saturday is loaded with NHL action with 11 games on the evening slate starting at 7 p.m. EDT. That gives you a lot of DFS lineup options, and these are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Every team will be in action, though five games are in the afternoon. We'll miss out on targeting the Ducks, Coyotes, Sharks, and Sabres, but there will still be plenty of good choices.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. MON ($8,700): This starts off a trio of Russian goalies for Saturday. Samsonov has posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.40 GAA thanks to some help from his defense. This matchup should help as well as Montreal has averaged 2.78 goals and 27.4 shots and is also dealing with a few injuries.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CLM ($8,400): Shesterkin is heading toward the playoffs in Vezina mode with a 1.91 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last 10 starts. The Blue Jackets rank 30th in offense and carry a weakened lineup.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. PHI ($7,600): Sorokin is clearly one of the best goalies in the league given his career .924 save percentage. He's also been incredible at home this year with a 1.97 GAA and .934 save percentage. The Flyers have averaged 2.67 goals, 29th in the NHL, and the return of Travis Konecny isn't going to change much.

VALUE PLAYS

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at VAN ($6,900): Toffoli has enjoyed a late-career breakthrough in his first full season with the Flames by notching 34 goals and 38 assists while putting 254 shots on net. That includes 25 points on the power play, and the Canucks maintain the league's worst penalty kill.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. NAS ($6,300): Ehlers is riding a three-game point streak, which includes three goals. He's also produced a 9.5 shooting percentage thanks to some bad puck luck, but he's managed 126 shots through 42 games. Juuse Saros has been good for the Predators, but the team has allowed 33.2 shots per outing. With the players Nashville has lost to trades and injuries, the defense is even more primed to let pucks past them.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA vs. CHI ($5,300): Schwartz's first season with Seattle was hindered by injury, and he's been held to 69 games this year. However, he's totaled 20 goals - including four in his last 10. The Blackhawks enter with a 3.60 GAA and have allowed 33.7 shots, both ranking bottom-8 in the NHL.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Rangers at Blue Jackets

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,300), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,600), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,600)

The Rangers boast a stacked lineup. This is their second line! It seemed locked in that the Ducks would finish last in GAA, but the Blue Jackets are giving them a run for their money with both clubs over 4.00. That makes for an easy stack decision.

Trocheck has registered 62 points, including 21 goals but only a 9.6 shooting percentage. The fact he's managed 219 shots is encouraging given the Blue Jackets have averaged 35.5 shots against. Panarin has delivered as per usual with 89 points, with 34 of those while up a man and Columbus sitting 23rd on the penalty kill. Tarasenko has looked decent since being dealt from the Blues with 19 points across 28 games, including a three-game point streak.

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

Auston Matthews (C - $10,000), Michael Bunting (W - $4,700), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $4,300)

The Maple Leafs recently decided to really boost the second line by placing William Nylander and Mitchell Marner alongside John Tavares, though that's a pretty expensive stack. Matthews isn't exactly a salary bargain, but I like the idea of stacking this trio because of his wings. The Habs are bottom-5 in GAA, shots on net allowed, and penalty-kill percentage - and the only other team that is true for is the Ducks.

Matthews is one of the league's top performers with 38 goals on 316 shots. And 13 of those markers came on the power play. Bunting spent most of last season next to Matthews and potted 23 goals in the process, and is at 22 this year. While he's only managed two from his last eight games, he's directed 24 shots on net. Jarnkrok has recorded 19 goals and 37 points, both career-highs, included nine points in his last 15.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at WAS ($6,200): Ekblad hasn't been at his best this season, but he's stepped up when the Panthers needed him and he's currently riding a six-game point streak. While Florida is surging toward the playoffs, Washington is wilting as it heads toward April tee times. Darcy Kuemper has also allowed at least four goals in six of his last eight starts.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PHI ($6,100): Dobson has notched 13 goals on 199 shots this year. He's also averaged 3:19 with the extra man to go with 18 power-play points. The Flyers are 27th on the penalty kill, and the Isles have a lot more to play for right now.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at CLM ($4,600): Miller is streaky, but he's been trending in the right direction recently with 10 points across 11 games. Columbus ranks 31st in GAA and shots on net allowed, so he could easily stay hot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.