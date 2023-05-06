FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday sees a single NHL game on the schedule, which means single-game DFS rules. On FanDuel, that means you get a salary cap of $55,000. You pick five players, one of which is your Captain. They earn you 1.5 times the points. Looking for lineup recommendations? Here you go!

CAPTAIN

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VGK ($15,000): Neither Stuart Skinner nor Laurent Brossoit poses much of a threat. While Brossoit posted decent numbers during the regular season, his .906 save percentage in the playoffs is a reminder of his career .908 mark. Draisaitl, meanwhile, has achieved a lot - including claiming a Hart Trophy. And he's on fire this postseason with 15 points and 30 shots on net.

UTILITY

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. EDM ($13,500): I mentioned Skinner wasn't much of a threat, but to be specific he enters Saturday with a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage in the playoffs. Eichel notched a goal and assist in Game 1 and has managed at least one point in 14 of his last 15 games.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. EDM ($9,000): The Golden Knights are so deep that Stephenson centers the third line, but has Mark Stone on his wing. He also participates on the top power-play unit. Stephenson is riding a five-game point streak where he's produced five goals and four helpers.

Reilly Smith, VGK vs. EDM ($9,000): Smith gives me three members of Vegas's first man-advantage, and that's not a bad idea considering the Oilers ranked 20th on the penalty kill this year. He's tallied two power-play points from his last three games, and eight points overall across eight outings.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($8,500): If you want to talk power-play production, look no further than Bouchard. He's gone off for nine PPPs so far this postseason, with at least one in all seven appearances. Edmonton sat 20th in terms of penalty-kill proficiency, but Vegas wasn't much better at 19th.

