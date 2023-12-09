FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There's no college football Saturday night, but there are nine NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. This means plenty of options for your DFS lineups, so here are my recommendations to help you make some decisions.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one team - the Blues - are on the second night of a back-to-back, but their opponents - the Blackhawks - don't have many players who would be able to help in your DFS lineups. We did also get a couple of early goaltending confirmations with Detroit tapping Alex Lyon and Montreal going with Cayden Primeau.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LOS at NYI ($8,400): The Islanders have climbed out of the bottom-10 in goals per game (now 20th!), but that was boosted after facing Columbus and San Jose. The Kings are the NHL's best defensive team, and Talbot is an early Vezina favorite with an 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. PHI ($7,800): Georgiev has registered a 2.42 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last seven starts. The Flyers have averaged 2.92 goals, but with 32.6 shots. Perhaps they've been unlucky, though the Avalanche should be able to limit the pucks on net since they've only allowed an average of 29.2 shots.

Devon Levi, BUF vs. MON ($7,600): Levi represents a matchup-based option. He's only up from the AHL because Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been out, though getting a home game against the Habs would be nice since they're one of the teams in the bottom-six for both goals and shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at WAS ($6,800): Worries about Zibanejad's slow start are out the window as he's currently on an eight-game point streak. The Capitals maintain a 3.00 team GAA, and that's largely built upon Charlie Lindgren's .924 save percentage. He came into this season with a career .906, so I don't expect that to continue.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at CHI ($6,500): Kyrou has tallied eight points across nine outings. That's promising, but his puck luck has continued to lag with only five goals from 86 shots after finding the back of the net 37 times last year. Chicago comes in with a 3.52 GAA and has given up 32.8 shots, so Kyrou should have his opportunities and maybe even score.

Anthony Cirelli, TAM at SEA ($4,300): As Tampa's second-line center, Cirelli has five points and 18 shots across seven games. The Kraken haven't allowed many shots on goal, but their goaltending is letting them down as Philipp Grubauer has struggled to an .883 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Islanders

Anze Kopitar (C - $7,500), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $5,900)

The best thing about this line in this matchup? This also represents the forward group for the Kings' top power play. Defensive acuity has long been the calling card of the Islanders, but not this season. In addition to being 31st in shots allowed, they're bottom-five in penalty-kill percentage.

Kopitar has recorded at least 20 power-play points in each of his previous four seasons with six so far and five total points from his last three appearances. Kempe has notched five points with the extra man and leads the Kings with 77 shots. This will be the best season of Byfield's career, a given since he's already set a new high in goals and is only one point behind his previous best. He also has two outings with two goals in his last three games.

Predators at Maple Leafs

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,700), Filip Forsberg (W - $9,200), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,200)

The Maple Leafs have allowed 33.0 shots. Joseph Woll's netminding has kept the team's GAA from being too low, but he's dealing with a leg injury. Ilya Samsonov has an .878 save percentage, though he's also been missing time with an illness. We might see Martin Jones start, something which hasn't been desirable since 2017-18. However it shakes out, I'd be happy to stack Nashville's first trio.

O'Reilly has accumulated 22 points in his first season with Nashville. He's been helped with 11 of those (including seven goals) on the power play, and Toronto carries an average penalty kill which may not be able to operate on that level without Woll. Forsberg is the star of the show in Music City having already potted 14 goals. He's directed 105 shots on net, which means his 13.3 shooting percentage is entirely sustainable. You know who could use some puck luck? Nyquist with his 5.3 mark who's still gone on to register 18 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TAM at SEA ($6,800): Having reclaimed a spot on the first power play, Hedman has looked more like his old self with 11 points while up a man. It's harder to keep pucks away from net when killing penalties with subpar goaltending, so unsurprisingly the Kraken sit bottom-10 in penalty-kill percentage.

Jacob Trouba, NYR at WAS ($6,200): Trouba has picked up five points over his last six games. I noted earlier that Charlie Lindgren has outperformed his previous numbers, yet he's started to slip with a .906 save percentage in his last five appearances to match his career number. Trouba has also blocked 81 shots, so there's more potential DFS value that often gets overlooked.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. STL ($4,900): To try and find any opportunity here given the dire nature of Chicago's lineup, I turn to Jones. He does get to play a lot of minutes, having averaged 25:21 with 3:22 on the power play. Jones has also produced 10 assists and hasn't scored a goal on 55 shots, which is a bit unlucky - even for a defenseman. The Blues are on the second leg of a back-to-back and rank below-average in shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage, so maybe there's something for Jones to take advantage of.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.