FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

If you're looking for something to watch Saturday afternoon, there are two NHL games on ABC. And then you can play some DFS in the evening with seven matchups starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. These are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Penguins and Oilers are both on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and neither has an easy matchup with Pittsburgh in Winnipeg and Edmonton headed to LA. But both are projected to start their No. 1 goalies, so the Jets and Kings may be the ones that will struggle.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at CLM ($8,000): Vasilevskiy has not been his typical self this season, but he's got a great chance to earn a road win. Goal support is a big part of that as the Lightning are top-10 in that department while the Blue Jackets rank 31st in GAA. And the latter aren't particular good offensively averaging 2.92 goals and 29.5 shots.

Samuel Ersson, PHI at SEA ($7,800): In two starts since the break, Ersson has only allowed one goal both times. It helps that the Flyers have also only given up 28.1 shots against and boast the second-ranked penalty kill. Philly also sits 25th in goals while Seattle is 27th.

VALUE PLAYS

Mitchell Marner, TOR at OTT ($8,400): Marner has tallied eight goals and nine assists over his last 14 games. And he's picked up 17 points with the extra man, which isn't something new for him. Ottawa maintains a bottom-five penalty kill, meaning this matchup should be in Marner's favor.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NJD ($6,100): Jarvis skates on Sebastian Aho's wing and has notched at least one point in nine of his last 10 outings. That's with a 7.4 shooting percentage, so he hasn't even enjoyed good puck luck during that time. The Devils enter with a 3.57 GAA, which puts them in the bottom-five.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Coyotes at Predators

Jack McBain (C - $3,700), Clayton Keller (W - $7,500), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,400)

The Coyotes don't have much offensive depth, but I like the top line for the team as a stack. Why? Because the Predators have the 27th-ranked penalty kill and Keller and Schmaltz are both on the first power play for Arizona.

McBain's salary is low, and he does center a trio featuring the two best offensive players on the club. He's also produced five points across nine games. Keller is an under-the-radar offensive force with 86 points last year and currently at 46. That includes a whopping 19 PPPs. Schmaltz has racked up eight points from his last 12 appearances and has averaged 3:21 with the extra man overall, where he's managed 13 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at OTT ($6,900): 2024 has been great to Rielly with 15 points in 14 games, including seven on the power play. I mentioned Ottawa carries a bottom-five penalty kill, though the team lists the same ranking in GAA.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NJ ($5,800): Burns has reeled off 16 points in his last 16 matchups, including nine with the extra man. He's also riding a three-game scoring streak, with a PPP in each. While the Devils' penalty kill is just below average, they're also bottom-five in GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.