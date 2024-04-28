FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have four NHL games on Sunday, and only one potential sweep with the Rangers looking to end the Capitals' season. First puck drops at 2:30 p.m. EDT. These are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The only real question is only sort of a question. When Thatcher Demko went down with his undisclosed injury, he was labeled as week-to-week. And then he traveled to Nashville anyway. With the Canucks up two games to one, the odds of seeing Demko in net Sunday are low.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at WAS ($8,600): The Caps were always the sore thumb sticking out among the 16 playoff teams, and I fully expect Sunday to be the last chance to target them. No, I'm not bitter they edged out my Red Wings in part because the Flyers pulled their goalie in the season finale. Why would you suggest such a thing? Washington finished the regular season 28th in goals per game and has been held to a single goal by Shesterkin in two of the three matchups this series.

VALUE PLAY

Warren Foegele, EDM at LOS ($5,500): When this Oilers team gets rolling, they can absolutely run over an opponent - even one like the Kings where they've totaled 17 goals. Of course, the trick is finding an Oilers forward for your DFS rosters who doesn't require you to get creative with your remaining salary. That's where Foegele comes in. He doesn't participate on that remarkable top power-play unit, but he's on the second line next to Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. That's helped Foegele tally two points and nine shots so far this series.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers at Capitals

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,900), Chris Kreider (W - $7,800), Jack Roslovic (W - $5,2000

Oftentimes, I find myself stacking the Rangers' second trio, in part because I'm a big Alexis Lafreniere fan and because Artemi Panarin always delivers. The top line, though, also features two high-level forwards. The third spot had been an issue, but that's mainly been resolved. Charlie Lindgren wasn't the issue for the Capitals this season. In fact, if not for him, they would have had zero chance of making the playoffs. However, Lindgren's .911 save percentage wasn't remarkable, and that's dropped to .864 in this series alongside a 3.77 GAA.

Zibanejad has produced two points in each of his last two games. That's helped him compile a nine-game point streak. Speaking of scoring runs, Kreider has his center beat with a point in 10 straight outings. This was also his third straight season with over 35 goals. Roslovic got the chance to skate with these two, and it didn't turn him into an instant success. That being said, he's managed a point and two shots in each of his last four games.

DEFENSEMAN

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. EDM ($5,600): Doughty has registered a point in all three appearances this series and logs plenty of minutes on the power play. While Stuart Skinner has had a few good stretches, the Oilers generally win with their offense. He's posted a .905 save percentage during the three games while allowing a combined 10 goals.

