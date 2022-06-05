FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday marks Game 3 for the Lightning vs Rangers and it starts at 3 p.m. EDT.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Bolts lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final and were outscored 9-2. Now the series shifts to Tampa. Will they rebound? Or will the Rangers go up 3-0?

CAPTAIN

Steven Stamkos, TB vs NYR ($14,000): Stamkos is the heartbeat of the Lightning and needs to kickstart their resurgence. He's recorded five goals, five assists and 40 shots this postseason. Those numbers aren't stellar, but that should be enough to help Tampa earn the W.

UTIL PLAYS

Andrew Copp, NYR at TB ($11,000): Copp continues to be a force for the Rangers and will continue his fine play as he's an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will be hoping for a big contract extension. He's been an integral part since arriving from Winnipeg, including 12 points and 28 shots in the playoffs.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at TB ($7,500): The former top pick is finally making waves in the NHL. Lafreniere is a part of the critical third-line and has added some offense along with fine defensive play. He may not always produce points, but you'll need someone in your lineup to save salary.

Ryan McDonagh, TB vs NYR ($7,000): McDonagh is providing excellent two-way play against his former team. During the playoffs, he's averaged 1.15 shots and 2.84 blocked shots. McDonagh will continue to be relied on to fill the gaps, making him an excellent value-floor play.

