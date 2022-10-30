FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Sunday as the Wild and Blackhawks meet in Chicago after both played on Saturday while a tired Rangers squad play the second game of their back-to-back on the road taking on the Coyotes. The Maple Leafs also played Saturday and are on the road in Anaheim. The Blue Jackets are in New Jersey while the Golden Knights entertain the Jets. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at CHI ($8,300): Fleury has turned his season around after a tough start by winning his last two games and giving up only three goals on 56 shots. He returns to Chicago for the first time since he was dealt from the Blackhawks at the 2022 trade deadline.

Logan Thompson, VEG vs. WPG ($8,300): Thompson is off to a great start having posted a 4-2-0 record along with a miniscule 1.69 GAA and a .943 save percentage. He's also notched two shutouts, including a 29-save performance Friday against the Ducks.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Domi, CHI vs. MIN ($5,100): Domi was signed in the offseason and hasn't disappointed with four goals and seven points in eight games. He also centers the top line and first power play. It also doesn't hurt Domi's cause that he plays alongside Patrick Kane.

Nick Robertson, TOR at ANA ($4,700): Robertson started the year in the minors, but it was due to salary cap restraints rather than his talent. He was subsequently recalled and has produced two goals and an assist. Robertson skates on the second power play and has received some time on the second line with John Tavares. He'll also be playing tonight near the home where he grew up and should have plenty of family and friends in the stands.

Andreas Athanasiou, CHI vs. MIN ($4,200): Athanasiou has moved up to the first unit with Max Domi and Patrick Kane and is also on the Blackhawks' second power play. He's recorded two goals and four points in eight games while averaging 4:06 on the power play the last two outings.

Dylan Guenther, ARI vs, NYR ($3,000): Guenther was selected ninth overall in the 2021 Draft and made the Coyotes this season as a 19-year-old. He's managed two goals and three points in six games with both tallies coming on the man-advantage. The talented winger saw his two game goal-scoring streak come to an end Friday in the home opener.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Jets

Jack Eichel (C - $8,100), Mark Stone (W -$7,100), Chandler Stephenson (C - $5,200)

Eichel and Stephenson have each racked eight points while Stone has six. Eichel was a star with the Sabres before requiring disk replacement surgery and is finally returning to form. Stone also had a tough go of things last season with back woes, but is finally healthy and playing well. Stephenson has been terrific with Vegas since he was acquired from Washington in late 2019.

Wild at Blackhawks

Kirill Kaprizov (W-$9,800), Frederick Gaudreau (C-$4,600), Mats Zuccarello (W-$8,700)

Kaprizov is one of the stars of the league having accumulated 47 goals and 61 assists last year to finish fifth in the Art Ross Trophy race. He's currently at six goals and five assists, right on pace for a 100-plus point season. Zuccarello is one of the more underrated players in the NHL and his 12 points lead the Wild so far. Gaudreau has moved up to center the dynamic duo and has picked up four points. The Wild face the Blackhawks, a team that sometimes gives up a lot of offense.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at ARI ($7,200): Fox has maintained his torrid scoring run with two goals and six assists in nine games. He's added two power-play assists and is averaging 4:53 with the man-advantage, by far the most in his career.

Calen Addison, MIN at CHI ($4,800): Addison has yet to find the back of the net this season, but does have seven assists. He's also operated as the Wild's power play quarterback and has posted five of his seven helpers with the man-advantage. He averages 4:24 there, which isn't too shabby for a blueliner who's only logged 26 games during his young NHL career.

