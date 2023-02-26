FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games in the NHL on Sunday, with at least one tired team (Caps, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Penguins, Lightning) in four of the seven matchups. In other action, Winnipeg hosts the Islanders while Toronto visits Seattle and Nashville travels to Arizona. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS at ARI ($8,600): Saros is having a mediocre season by his standards with a 2.82 GAA and .916 save percentage. He's won two straight, but lost the previous two with nine goals allowed. Things should go better for Saros on Sunday as he'll face the Coyotes, who are averaging a mere 2.68 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. CLS ($8,000): Gustavsson has only given up only 10 goals in his last six appearances with going 4-0-2 during that stretch. He'll take on the Blue Jackets, who defeated the Oilers at home Saturday 6-5, but still rank 30th at 2.56 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirill Marchenko, CLS at MIN ($4,600): Marchenko snapped a five-game point streak Saturday with a pair of goals against the Oilers, which brings him up to 16 without an assist over 36 games. He's moved up to the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner and also participates on the top power play where he's potted six of his 16.

T.J. Oshie, WAS at BUF ($4,700): Oshie managed the Gordie Howe hat-trick on Saturday with a pair of goals, an assist and a fight. He's recorded four points in his last two outings to give him 24 from 43 appearances, including nine on the power play.

Tom Wilson, WAS at BUF ($4,500): Wilson has only seen action in 12 games this season, but has racked up three goals and an assist in four games since returning. He skates alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the first line, and that certainly doesn't hurt his cause.

Philip Tomasino, NAS at ARI ($4,000): Tomasino has registered three points from his last two games to give him four across six since being recalled from the AHL. He managed 11 goals and 21 assists last season as a rookie and is getting decent linemates and top PP time with Cody Glass and Mikael Granlund.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Kraken

Auston Matthews (C - $9,900), Mitch Marner (W - $7,800), Michael Bunting (W - $6,000)

This is a very expensive trio, but well worth it as Marner has moved back to the top group. Marner replaces William Nylander, who moves to the second unit with Ryan O'Reilly and John Tavares and provide the Leafs with two excellent lines. Matthews has gone three straight games without scoring, but managed a pair of multi-point efforts after missing five with a knee injury. Marner went off for five assists against Buffalo on Tuesday and has 71 points, good for 12th place in league scoring. Bunting has tallied four goals in his last six outings to give him 19 on the year. Matthews and Marner also participates on the first power play while Bunting works on the second unit.

Sabres vs. Capitals

Tage Thompson (C - $10,200), Jeff Skinner (W - $7,600), Victor Olofsson (W - $5,900)

Thompson recorded a hat-trick Thursday in Tampa and three assists the following night in Florida, so he must really loves the state. He also ranks third in the NHL with 39 goals and fifth in scoring with 78 points. Skinner is on a five-game point streak with four goals and adding four assists. He's also six points away from a career-high in points. The third member of the line was Alex Tuch, but he was just placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Tuch's loss is Olofsson's gain and he's set a personal-best this year with 23 goals while his lower salary also balances this stack.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. NAS ($3,900): Gostisbehere returned to action a week ago after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. He's got nine goals and 29 points for the campaign, including three and 10 on the power play. While Gostisbehere hasn't found the scoresheet in two appearances since coming back, he's fired seven shots on goal.

Roman Josi, NAS at ARI ($8,500): Josi is riding a four-game point streak where he's scored twice and added five assists to give him 15 points in his last 11 games. He's also done well against Arizona this season with two goals and an assist over two matchups.

