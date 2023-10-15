FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

I hope you enjoyed all that NHL action Saturday because there's a significant step back on Sunday with only two games and the first starting at 7 p.m. EDT. However, you can still play DFS hockey! Here are my lineup recommendations.

All four teams Sunday are on the second leg of a back-to-back. If you're looking for a team with a slight advantage, I'd say it's the Senators as they're the only one that gets to be at home for both of its weekend games and also played on Saturday during the afternoon.

Antti Raanta, CAR at ANA ($7,900): The goalie situation Sunday is largely bleak. Fortunately, Carolina is here for us and the club ranked second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage last year and first at shots. The Canes' defense makes it easy on their goalies whether it be Frederik Andersen or, in this case, Raanta. Meanwhile, the Ducks ranked 31st in goals and the team still lists a young and inexperienced roster.

Nick Paul, TAM at OTT ($4,900): Paul has been a steady source of secondary scoring over his career with 32 points in each of his last two campaigns. But that could change as he's moved up to the top power-play unit and responded with two goals there in the opener. Ottawa decided to give Joonas Korpisalo a shot, even though he carries a career .904 save percentage. It hasn't panned out so far as the netminder allowed five goals in his Sens debut.

Hurricanes at Ducks

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $5,000), Martin Necas (W - $5,500), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,500)

The Ducks had a 4.09 GAA last year while allowing 39.1 shots. Anaheim brought back John Gibson and Lukas Dostal to tend the goal behind a defense with even less experience. If the Ducks' D once again finish at the bottom of the league, I won't be surprised. This is the look of Carolina's second line, and that's where I'm going Sunday with my stack.

Kotkaniemi never panned out in Montreal, but he's taken his career to a new level with the Hurricanes with 18 goals and 25 assists last season. And he already has two goals and seven shots this year. Necas took an even bigger step forward notching 28 goals and 43 assists. He also jumped up to 240 shots, leaving him with an 11.7 shooting percentage. That speaks to a sustainable level of offensive production. Two years ago, Teravainen produced 22 goals and 43 assists. He dropped down to 37 points, but also only appeared in 68 games. Teravainen also recorded an 8.3 shooting percentage, so regression could pay off for him.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. TAM ($4,200): The trade for Jakob Chychrun changed the landscape of the Ottawa blueline, but doesn't seem primed to stand in the way of Sanderson's promising future. He tallied 32 points as a rookie, including 17 with the extra man. Though on the second pairing, Sanderson has gotten plenty of ice time and power-play minutes so far. As for the Lightning, Matt Tomkins will likely start in net. Never heard of him? That's understandable. The 29-year-old is set to make his NHL debut. Tampa signed him from the Swedish Hockey League, and the plan was for him to debut in the AHL before Andrei Vasilevskiy's injury changed things.

