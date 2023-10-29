FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL action is fairly light Sunday with three games starting at 5 p.m. ET or later. Don't miss out on a DFS opportunity. Here are my lineup recommendations to try and help you end the weekend with gusto.

SLATE PREVIEW

The lack of evening games Sunday may be to clear out for the Oilers and the Flames. They'll be playing in the Heritage Classic, an outdoor event that's nationally televised. There isn't a usual way that outdoor games play out, so you can't say for certain how things will play go beyond the teams involved.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, WAS vs. SAN ($6,900): Kuemper is the clear top goaltending choice to me, even if he isn't off to a great start to the season. The Sharks were expected by many, myself included, to be one of the worst teams in the NHL. At the moment, early though it may be, they are looking primed to run away with being the worst team, full stop. A big part of that? The Sharks have averaged a paltry 1.00 goals and 23.8 shots on net.

VALUE PLAY

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. EDM ($6,900): Lindholm's last few games have been rough, but before that he produced six points and 16 shots over five outings. Facing the Oilers should help him get back on track as they enter with a league-worst 4.29 GAA. And let's not forget Lindholm's recorded at least 40 assists in each of his last two seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils vs. Wild

Dawson Mercer (C - $3,800), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,200), Timo Meier (W - $6,900)

The Wild have been banged up, including not having Jared Spurgeon for the whole season. This has seemingly been an issue, as Minnesota has allowed a whopping 34.9 shots. Filip Gustavsson was stellar in net last year, though he currently holds an .885 save percentage. With Nico Hischier out with an upper-body injury, this is the makeup of Jersey's second line.

This is a bit tricky because Mercer hasn't been great so far with no points and barely any shots. However, he's only 22 and managed 27 goals last season after 17 as a rookie. Mercer won't continue being this lackluster, and maybe having two in-form players on his wings will help. With Toffoli, the question is how long he can stay this hot with six goals and three assists through seven games - including two three-point performances. He's also directed 28 pucks on net after 268 last year. Meier also started slow, but has picked it up and is on a four-game point streak with a 7.1 shooting percentage that should improve.

DEFENSEMAN

John Carlson, WAS vs. SAN ($5,700): Carlson has posted five points in seven games. He's also averaged 4:22 per game with the extra man, which bodes well against a Sharks team that has been porous defensively with a 3.88 GAA while giving up 37.9 shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.