FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

It's a light Sunday night in the NHL with only three games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. But that's enough to play some DFS contests. Here are my recommendations to end the weekend on a high note.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Canucks are visiting the Canadiens, with both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Of course, Montreal gets to be at home for both while Vancouver is pulling road double-duty. The Blue Jackets are also away for the second straight day, but they did start at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday.

GOALIE

John Gibson, ANA vs. SAN ($8,000): With both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick banged up, I will move on from the situation in New York and go with Gibson. Not so much because of his 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage as the fact he's at home against the Sharks. San Jose has managed a paltry 1.21 goals and 23.9 shots on net. If you can only manage 17 goals from 14 matchups, that doesn't bode well.

VALUE PLAY

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CLM ($6,700): Zibanejad has posted 10 points in 13 games, but also has a 5.9 shooting percentage that should surely improve. The Blue Jackets have allowed and average of 32.6 shots on net and Elvis Merzlikins has registered an .897 save percentage the last three seasons. Zibanejad will have plenty of opportunities to turn around his puck luck.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Sharks

Mason McTavish (C - $6,500), Ryan Strome (W - $5,600), Alex Killorn (W - $5,300)

If Trevor Zegras returns, this line could change. But for now, this is the Ducks' second unit. The Sharks are awful offensively, but that has overshadowed the fact they're also rather horrible defensively with a 4.43 GAA while giving up 38.0 shots per game. This trio should be in for a lot of scoring chances.

McTavish enjoyed a solid rookie season with 17 goals and 26 assists. As a second-line center, he's averaged 17:26 in ice time and picked up six goals on 39 shots. He's also only been held without a point once in his last nine outings. Strome notched 41 points in his first season with the Ducks and he's currently at 12, with 10 of those assists. A regular 20-goal producer for the Lightning, Killorn missed the beginning of the year with injury. While he didn't find the scoresheet in his first two games back, he managed two assists in his last appearance.

DEFENSEMAN

Erik Gustafsson, NYR vs. CLM ($4,900): Sometimes, opportunity arises. Gustafsson can't replace Adam Fox's production, though he can take up some of his minutes - including on the power play. And he's gone on to record five points and seven shots across three games. Gustafsson faces a Blue Jackets team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back carrying a 3.50 GAA.

