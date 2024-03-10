FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday's NHL action is happening early. Even to get three games on the DFS docket, lineups have to be in by 5 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations for those lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes and Flames are both on the second leg of a back-to-back. Neither the Ducks nor the Islanders played on Saturday. The Blackhawks did, but the Coyotes didn't. There you have it.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, ARI at CHI ($8,000): To be so poor offensively that even the Sharks are above you in goals per game is quite remarkable. That's the case with Chicago who rank last in that category and 31st in shots. Ingram is coming off a shutout and will also be catching this catatonic offense on the second of consecutive nights.

VALUE PLAY

Alex Killorn, ANA vs. NYI ($5,000): Since returning from injury, Killorn has recorded seven points across 10 games. He's also directed 101 shots on net over only 44 appearances. The Islanders have given up 33.4 shots while maintaining the league's worst penalty kill, while Killorn participates on Anaheim's top power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Coyotes at Blackhawks

Nick Bjugstad (C - $5,600), Alex Kerfoot (W - $4,600), Matias Maccelli (W - $4,400)

The Blackhawks also sit 27th in shots allowed per game and are just outside the bottom 10 in penalty-kill percentage. And they're also on the second day of a back-to-back. In this instance, Arvid Soderblom and his career .883 save percentage is projected to start, and that turns a good matchup into a great one. So stacking the Coyotes' second line will work while not hurting your salary cap.

Bjugstad is in his first full season with Arizona with 15 goals and 19 assists, including seven points in his last nine outings. Kerfoot is also debuting in the desert with 36 points and nine of those on the power play and six overall from his last 11 matchups. Maccelli has been on fire with 11 points in 11, and that's with only a 13.0 shooting percentage. He's also registered five PPPs during that stretch.

DEFENSEMAN

Adam Pelech, NYI at ANA ($4,000): Pelech doesn't skate on the power play, though he teams up with the prolific Noah Dobson at five-on-five. He's also produced eight points in his last 12 games, including four in four. The Ducks rank bottom-six for GAA, shots allowed, and penalty-kill percentage. After moving a few pieces at the deadline, it isn't likely to get any better for them.

