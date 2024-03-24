FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There's plenty of college basketball to watch Sunday, but don't forget about the NHL and your DFS lineups. There are seven games starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Sunday is the day of the week where NHL DFS players have to ask themselves: "Okay, who played yesterday?". Amongst home teams, there's Calgary, Ottawa, and Philadelphia. For those on the road, we have the Oilers, Panthers, Leafs, and Lightning.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ARI ($8,400): Oettinger likely will get offensive support and shouldn't face many shots. Even if he is having the worst season of his career, this matchup is worth it. The Stars have averaged 3.62 goals and have only allowed 29.1 shots per outing. Meanwhile, Arizona has only managed 27.3 shots. Like I said, Oettinger shouldn't have a busy night in net.

Anthony Stolarz, FLA at PHI ($8,100): Don't expect many goals in this one as both the Panthers and Flyers are in the top-three for shots allowed and top-seven in penalty-kill percentage. In terms of netminder, Florida has the edge. Stolarz, who was briefly a Flyer, has posted a 2.02 GAA and .925 save percentage across 21 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA vs. MON ($6,100): Even though Bjorkstrand's nearly spent the entire season on Seattle's third line, he's been one of their best forwards. His work on the power play has helped with 21 of his 49 points originating there. The Canadiens sit bottom-six in GAA, shots allowed, and penalty-kill percentage, so Bjorkstrand offers a good chance of hitting the 50-point mark on Sunday.

Nick Paul, TAM at ANA ($5,100): Though the Lightning are on the second leg of a back-to-back and the Ducks are not, this is still a worthwhile matchup to target. Anaheim has posted a 3.59 GAA along with a 30th-ranked penalty kill while not doing that well since the trade deadline. Paul has notched nine points over his last 13 games and participates on the top power play, where he's potted eight goals.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sabres at Flames

Tage Thompson (C - $7,000), Alex Tuch (W - $6,200), John-Jason Peterka (W - $5,300)

The Sabres' top line has been on fire. They continue their road trip, but this time gets to face a Flames team that played the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday. That's a positive, as is the chance to see Dustin Wolf instead of Jacob Markstrom in net. At the AHL level, Wolf has been stellar. He's only 22, and I'm certainly not writing off his future. But in 10 games with Calgary this year, Wolf has struggled to a 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage. If the Sharks can score six goals on you, are you really NHL-ready?

Injuries and a dip in puck luck have tamped down Thompson's numbers, yet he still has 21 goals on 215 shots and 28 assists in 60 games. That includes at least one point in six of his last seven. Tuch is riding a four-game point streak of his own. He's also directed at least four shots on net in three of six. Peterka has taken a step forward in his sophomore season, and is now benefiting from two high-level linemates. He's also managed three goals and two assists from his last six matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. TAM ($4,800): Fowler is very much an "elder statesman" on the rebuilding Ducks, a team full of players under 24. He was once such a player, which is how he's in his 14th season but still only 32. Speaking of which, Fowler has accumulated 32 points. The Lightning, as noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back and Jonas Johansson will likely make a rare appearance. His moments have been infrequent because, built largely on his time starting for the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy, Johansson has posted a 3.43 GAA and .888 save percentage through 25 appearances.

Ryker Evans, SEA vs. MON ($3,600): With Vince Dunn out, an absence that has proven longer than originally anticipated, Evans has found himself with a notable role. Given the playoffs aren't in the cards, why would the Kraken take any risk on the franchise's all-time defenseman? In eight games since returning to the lineup, Evans has averaged 19:02, including 1:49 on the power play with four points overall. As mentioned, the Canadiens rank bottom-six in GAA, shots allowed, and penalty-kill percentage.

