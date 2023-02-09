FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games for Thursday with the Wild and Canucks playing the second half of their back-to-backs against the Knights and Islanders, respectively.

The Lightning lost both of their back-to-back games coming out of the all-star break; one was a blowout loss to the in-state rival Panthers and the other was a blown lead against the Sharks. Now, they face the Avalanche, who eliminated them in the Stanley Cup Finals last season. It's their first of two meetings in five days and a very big test of the Lightning's mental fortitude and ability. The Lightning (-132) are the favourites despite their recent slump.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. SJ ($6,500): The Panthers looked excellent against the Lightning and they should be a strong play against the Sharks, who also beat the Lightning in a close comeback win. Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 39 shots earlier in the season against the Sharks and since January is 5-2-1. At this salary, Bobrovsky is like a value play.

Jack Campbell, EDM at PHI ($7,700): Campbell earned his sixth straight win with a victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday, and the Oilers may elect to stay with the hot hand. Stuart Skinner is also a good choice in this spot even though he will be rusty coming off an injury. In either case, the Oilers' offense should provide enough goal support to earn the win should Campbell (or Skinner) struggle. The Flyers offense is not particularly good at scoring, ranked 27th in the league in goals for per game.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. VAN ($8,400): Sorokin is coming off two straight shutouts against the Kraken on Tuesday and the Wings prior to the all-star break. He'll be facing a Canucks team that lost against the Rangers last night and Bo Horvat, who scored a goal in his second game as an Islander, should be extra motivated to play against his former team.

VALUE PLAYS

Noah Gregor, SJ at FLA ($3,100): Gregor continues to be a strong value play as long as he's skating on the top line with Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl. Despite not scoring a point, Gregor managed to put four shots on goal and block three others.

Josh Bailey, NYI vs. VAN ($3,800): Playing Bailey on the top line despite his struggles this season has actually borne fruit, providing an assist, two shots and two blocked shots since the Isles acquired Horvat. The Canucks are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and Mathew Barzal's speed and Horvat's faceoff abilities will create mismatches.

Paul Cotter, VEG at MIN ($3,900): Cotter skated on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault on Monday against the Preds, and while he didn't register any points or shots, he's been put in a good position to score with very good linemates. It was the first time in eight games Cotter failed to register a shot, so he should bounce back with a stronger game.

LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flyers

Leon Draisaitl (C - $10,100), Zach Hyman (W - $9,500), Evander Kane ($7,500)

The floor for this line is really high. Draisaitl's an elite player and both Hyman and Kane are point-per-game wingers playing on the league's best offense.

Flames at Red Wings

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,400), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $5,100), Blake Coleman (W - $5,000)

Analytically speaking, this has been the best lines for the Flames and also one of the best in the league. All three players managed to score two points apiece against the Rangers in their most recent game.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. SJ ($7,200): Montour's assist against the Lightning extended his point streak to 10 games. He remains one of the most productive defensemen this season and ranks eighth in points per game.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. CGY ($5,800): Seider has regained his rookie form since January, scoring 13 points in 14 games. At this scoring rate and this salary, Seider is a value play going up against a very disappointing Flames team that has been very average on defense.

