FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Historically, the record for teams down 0-2 in a series is not good. Last playoffs, teams that led 2-0 ended up going 5-3 in the series. Up to and during the 2021 playoffs, that record is 330-51. The Avs and Knights may not be so worried, but the inexperienced Devils and the cursed Leafs need to split the series before they head into enemy territory.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NJ ($7,400): Considering how much stronger the Rangers looked, this is a good value play. The Devils' inexperience worked against them in Game 1, and while a stronger push back is to be expected, the Rangers received goal support from three lines and allowed only 28 shots on goal, further testament to how strong they looked as a team.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at COL ($6,800): The Kraken are excellent on the road and they're a streaky team, and they might have gotten hot at the right moment. Grubauer continued his strong play from the end of the season and has not allowed more than two goals in five straight starts. Picking against the Avs isn't an indictment because the defending Cup champions deserve the benefit of the doubt, and they're still the most feared team in the West. It's just hard to turn down Grubauer as a potential value play when he's playing this well.

VALUE PLAYS

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. TB ($3,900): Jarnkrok scored a goal after he was moved up the lineup and he'll stay on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner after Michael Bunting was suspended for three games. The Leafs should come out with a far better effort and Jarnkrok's line will be counted on to score goals.

Filip Chytil, NYR at NJ ($4,100): Chytil scored two points in Game 1 as the 'Kid Line' again showed their worth. Chytil's a better option than his wingers, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, because he's the more reliable scorer and also centers the second power play unit.

LINE STACKS

Lightning at Maple Leafs

Brayden Point (C - $7,900), Steven Stamkos (C - $7,000), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,500)

Led by Kucherov's three-point effort, the Lightning's big line once again propelled them to victory. It didn't matter the Leafs added bodies to their blueline; the Lightning seemingly generated offensive chances at will, especially on the power play. Considering how successful this trio has been, it's a worthwhile stack against the Leafs.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at NJ ($6,200): It was a relatively easy night for Fox, who finished with four assists despite playing just 20 minutes. The Devils will push back hard, but that just means Fox will end up playing more minutes, given him more chances to pad the stat sheet.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at VGK ($5,700): Morrissey's assist extended his point streak to four games dating back to the regular season. The Jets' heavy style is well-suited for the playoffs and they often caught the Knights flat-footed. After a lull late in the season, Morrissey is once again producing points on a consistent basis.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at TOR ($5,400): With Victor Hedman questionable and Erik Cernak out, expect the Lightning to lean on Sergachev a lot. He played 26 minutes in a blowout win, and if Game 2 is close –it should be – Sergachev could play more than 30 minutes in all situations.

