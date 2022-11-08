FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL has 11 games on the slate Tuesday, so you have a lot of options. Here are my recommendations for your lineup from the American professional sports league that probably has the lowest percentage of athletes eligible to vote Tuesday.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's one matchup that stands out to me that doesn't involve any teams on a back-to-back, but we do have a few of those. The Islanders, Flames, Blues, and Oilers are all on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, though the Islanders only had to travel to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers.

GOALIES

Carter Hart, PHI vs. STL ($8,600): The Flyers have needed Hart to step up, and he's done just that. He has an 1.97 GAA and .946 save percentage. This matchup could be a bit easier for Hart, though, as the Blues are last in the NHL at 2.20 goals per game.

Ville Husso, DET vs. MON ($8,500): Husso has been everything the Red Wings could have hoped for thus far. Through seven starts he has an 1.86 GAA and .941 save percentage. Montreal has averaged 2.83 goals and 29.3 shots on net per contest, and in its season opener it was shut out…by Husso.

Eric Comrie, BUF vs. ARI ($7,600): Comrie is off to a slow start, and maybe that old standby Craig Anderson will be in the net, but regardless this is a great matchup. The Coyotes are 26th in goals per game, but have managed a paltry 23.4 shots on net per contest. Plus, for reasons I will get into later, I expect Comrie to have the goal support to get a win.

VALUE PLAYS

Matthew Boldy, MIN at LOS ($6,500): Boldy made a splash as a rookie with 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games. He averaged 15:22 in ice time doing that. This year, he's up to 19:37, and he has 10 points in 11 outings. Jonathan Quick has a 3.34 GAA this year, and over the last five seasons he has an .899 save percentage.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. VAN ($5,900): Stutzle has nine points through 11 games. While he only has one power-play point this year, he had 26 last season. Given that the German has averaged 3:06 per game with the extra man, he should find more success. This is the ideal matchup for that, as the Canucks are last in penalty-kill percentage, which was the case last year.

Owen Tippett, PHI vs. STL ($5,000): Since returning from injury, Tippett has three points and 13 shots on goal in five contests. He's also now on Philly's top line. The Blues are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and they also have a 3.80 GAA.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Sabres vs. Coyotes

Dylan Cozens (C - $5,300), Alex Tuch (W - $7,100), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,300)

I mentioned Comrie getting goal support earlier. The Sabres are tied for tops in the league with 4.08 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have a 4.07 GAA and have allowed 37.0 shots on net per contest. Karel Vejmelka has an .899 save percentage in his career for good measure. Recently, the Sabres swapped Cozens in as the center between these two instead of Tage Thompson, perhaps to divvy up the offensive talent a bit. That's good for Cozens, but this matchup is good for every Sabre.

Cozens has been no slouch, by the way. He has four goals and four assists through 12 games, and he had 38 points last season. Tuch has slowed down after having six goals in his first five games, unsurprisingly, but he has four points over his last six contests. He's also averaged 3:22 per game with the extra man. Skinner is usually more of a goal scorer, but this season he has eight assists against three goals. However, those three goals have been in his last six games.

Lightning vs. Oilers

Nick Paul (C - $5,100), Steven Stamkos (W - $9,600), Alex Killorn (W - $4,500)

Here is another line recently put together to bolster offense. Getting the Oilers on the second leg of a back-to-back will help. Edmonton has allowed 34.5 shots on net per contest, and Jack Campbell will be in net. He has a 4.21 GAA and .874 save percentage.

Paul is on a five-game point streak. After he was dealt to Tampa last season he had 14 points in 21 games as well. Stamkos started the season with a five-game point streak, had four games without a point, and now is on a three-game point streak. All in all, he has 13 points, plus 50 shots on net, through 12 contests. Killorn didn't have a point in his last game, but he had four points in the three games before that. Last year, he had 59 points.

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. EDM ($6,600): Hedman returned to action in Tampa's last game, picked up an assist, and threw himself in front of four shots. He has nine points and 24 shots on net through 10 games. Having looked no worse for the wear in his return, I like the Swede against the Oilers, especially with Campbell and his .874 save percentage presumably in net.

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. DAL ($6,200): Pionk has opened the season with three goals on 29 shots on net and three assists through 11 games. He's had over 30 points in each of his previous three seasons with the Jets. Jake Oettinger is still hurt, so Scott Wedgewood will likely be in goal for the Stars. He has a career .906 save percentage.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. VAN ($5,900): I mentioned that the Canucks had the worst penalty kill last year, and have the worst penalty kill to start this campaign. Three of Chabot's five points have come with the extra man, and he's primed to average over three minutes per game on the power play for the fourth-straight season.

