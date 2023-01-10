FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's 10-game Tuesday slate and only the Kraken and the Sabres are playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Kraken are coming off a dominant performance against the Habs while the Sabres were surprise losers against the Flyers.

The marquee game will be Devils vs. Hurricanes, a clash between two teams battling for the second spot in the East behind the league-leading Bruins. It's their second meeting in less than two weeks after the Hurricanes took their previous clash on New Year's Day with a 5-4 win in overtime, but coming into this game, the Canes are mired in a three-game losing streak while the Devils are coming off a 4-3 comeback victory in overtime against the rival Rangers.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. SJ ($7,300): Vejmelka has lost four straight starts but note he's 6-1-2 with a .914 Sv% at home this season. The Sharks should not be a tough opponent – they've lost eight of their past 10, including three of four on the road – and their previous meeting was a close 3-2 contest. This is a good chance for the Coyotes to snap their five-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. CBJ ($8,400): Vasilevskiy lost to the Jets in his previous start but note two of the three goals he allowed were on the power play, and he was also game-time decision due to illness. The Lightning continued to play well despite the loss, and it's just the third time Vasilevskiy allowed three goals in his past 10 starts. The Jackets also just can't score, getting shut out twice in their past four games and mustering only five goals during that stretch.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. FLA ($8,600): The Panthers are averaging just 2.77 goals per game on the road, 25th in the league. They've scored just four goals in two games during their road trip, and asides from Matthew Tkachuk, the rest of their star players have gone cold; Aleksander Barkov has not scored in five games and Sam Reinhart has two helpers in his past eight games.

VALUE PLAYS

Tyler Bertuzzi, DET vs. WPG ($4,500): It's been a tough, injury-riddled season for Bertuzzi, but the Wings are slowly getting back to full health. Bertuzzi's slated to play on the top line with Dylan Larkin and on PP1. It'll be his first game since Nov. 30.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA at BUF ($4,000): Tolvanen's got the hot hand with four points in his past five games. Though he's playing on the third line at even strength, he's playing PP2, and he's a much better value play than Daniel Sprong ($5,500), who plays PP1 but is stuck on the fourth line and plays about the same minutes as Tolvanen. Both players scored Monday against the Habs.

Eric Staal, FLA at COL ($3,900): The veteran pivot has had the hot hand lately, scoring five points in his past four games despite playing fourth-line minutes. It'll be a tough matchup against the Avs, but the Avs have also battled a slew of injuries lately and have not looked like the dominant Cup-winning team for much of the season.

LINE STACKS

Jets at Red Wings

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $8,400), Nikolaj Ehlers ($8,400), Kyle Connor ($9,200)

It's not a cheap stack but all three players are excellent offensive playmakers. Connor is coming off a hat-trick performance against the Canucks, giving him five goals in his past four games, while Ehlers' three-point effort in just his second game back showed he's not rusty at all. The Wings have not been good defensively, allowed 12 goals in their past three games, all of which were losses.

Canucks at Penguins

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,500), J.T. Miller (C - $6,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,500)

Note Miller is the left winger on this line even though he's listed as a center. Not only do you get two of the Canucks' best weapons on PP1 with Miller and Pettersson, Kuzmenko is the star of their second power play unit. The Russian winger scores in bunches but has three points in his past two games. The Canucks offense is averaging the sixth-most goals per game on the road this season.

Avalanche vs. Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Evan Rodrigues (C - $6,300), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,500)

Both MacKinnon and Lehkonen play PP1 while Rodrigues plays PP2, and there's more upside on offense than stacking Mikko Rantanen's line with J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook, who remains a low-event fantasy player. The Panthers goaltending has been in shambles all season and allowed five goals against the Stars in their last contest, the fourth time in five games they've allowed three or more goals.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. MIN ($7,200): Fox has put together a Norris-caliber campaign and he's on a four-game assist streak with 14 shots on goal. He provides a steady diet of blocked shots, giving him one of the highest floors among defensemen in fantasy.

Vince Dunn, SEA at BUF ($5,500): Another goal last night gives Dunn a goal in three straight games, continuing his red-hot play since the calendar flipped. Though he splits time on the power play with Justin Schultz, Dunn generally plays more minutes and therefore provides a higher floor.

