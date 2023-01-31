FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a lighter-than-usual three-game slate for Tuesday due to the upcoming All-Star break that will start on Thursday.

The Kings will visit the Hurricanes, who are looking to win their sixth straight game and have not lost in regulation since Jan. 10. The Senators and Canadiens will complete their home-and-home series after the Sens shut them out in Ottawa on Saturday with a 5-0 win, and tonight will be their third of four meetings this season. The Capitals and Blue Jackets are both struggling with both teams having lost six of their past nine games.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. LA ($8,200): Andersen and the Canes have been excellent lately, knocking off the league-best Bruins. Through six appearances since returning from injury, Andersen has not allowed no more than two goals in any game. Even if the Kings' goalies perform well, note the Canes have the slight edge in goal support, averaging 3.27 goals per game to the Kings' 3.17.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at CBJ ($8,400): The Jackets just haven't fared well against the Caps, losing six of their past seven matchups by an average margin of 2.3 goals. Lindgren has come in relief for Darcy Kuemper in two straight games and may draw the start, but both goalies should fare well despite the Caps' latest struggles. Despite the Caps' losing record, they have the fifth-best 5v5 CF%, according to naturalstattrick.com, compared to the Jackets who rank 30th in January. The lopsided numbers in possession analytics suggest the Caps should dominate this matchup.

VALUE PLAYS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR vs. LA ($4,100): Paul Stastny is no longer than second-line center, which means it's Kotkaniemi's spot again. He'll play between two elite wingers in Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, and despite Kotkaniemi's meager offensive production, he has registered at least one shot on goal in 10 straight games.

Rem Pitlick, MON vs. OTT ($3,800): A Habs lineup that has been decimated by injuries will see Pitlick skate on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson. He's gone three games without a point after scoring two points in consecutive games, but there's still plenty of chances for Pitlick to capitalize since he's now playing top-six minutes. Pitlick provides some added value playing on PP2.

LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Kings

Sebastian Aho (C - $8,600), Seth Jarvis (W - $5,100), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,400)

Teravainen's production continues to be underwhelming with just 22 points on the season, but he's picked it up lately with five points in his past six games. Jarvis was excellent against the Bruins and Aho has scored a goal in four consecutive games. There will be power play exposure for all three players with Aho and Teravainen on PP1 and Jarvis on PP2 with Necas.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. LA ($7,000): Burns should be a popular pick because there's a dearth of options on the blueline. Burns is an elite offensive defenseman who has scored a point in five straight games and remains a high-volume shooter.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at MON ($5,300): Sanderson has seen his role with the Sens grow with each passing month this season, and now he's averaging well over 22 minutes per game. The rookie defender also has had some puck luck lately with four assists in his past three games, including one against the Habs in their previous game. Even when he's not scoring, Sanderson has registered three shots on goal in four of his past six games while providing plenty of blocked shots.

Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ vs. WSH ($3,700): Gavrikov is far from an ideal power-play quarterback, but with Adam Boqvist missing Saturday's game and questionable for Tuesday's game, Gavrikov steps in on PP1. The rough-and-tumble defenseman has only 10 points this season, but with the added role and minutes could be a nice value play.

