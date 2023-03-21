FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a massive 13-game slate for Tuesday with four teams – Flames, Red Wings, Panthers and Senators – playing the second half of a back-to-back. With the regular season quickly drawing to a close, the schedule has become far more compact, and other than the Kings, no team gets more than two days off.

Key matchups include Maple Leafs at Islanders, Hurricanes at Rangers (first game of their home-and-home series), Kraken at Stars and Wild at Devils. All of the participants will be jostling for playoff position.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, FLA at PHI ($7,500): Sergei Bobrovsky might take a break, which means Lyon will be in line to start. It'll be his first start since Jan. 28 against the Bruins where he made 37 saves in a win, and the Flyers should be a much easier opponent. A little rust will be the main drawback for Lyon, who has the superior offense and defense supporting him.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($8,800): The reigning Vezina winner hasn't been as good as he was last season but lately he's been on a roll. A win against the Canes will be his sixth straight, and during that span has not allowed more than three goals. The Canes are a tough opponent they've been struggling, losing three of their past five and barely beat the Flyers. The Rangers are getting into a groove and should also provide plenty of goal support.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ARI ($9,000): The Coyotes aren't so intimidating when they're away from Mullet Arena, who went 4-0-0 at home but now start a three-game road trip. Since the inception of the Jets 2.0, the Coyotes have beaten them just seven times since 2011 and have lost their past five meetings. After a tough six-game stretch where Hellebuyck allowed 26 goals, he's allowed only nine in his past four games.

VALUE PLAYS

Pius Suter, DET at STL ($3,600): Suter scored a goal for the second straight game Monday against the Panthers, and playing on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond certainly has sparked his offense. The Blues defense has been horrendous all season and they will get Jordan Binnington back in net, who may be a little rusty after serving a two-game suspension.

Pierre Engvall, NYI vs. TOR ($3,800): This is a potential revenge game for the former Leaf, who has been an excellent addition to the Isles with his current four-game point streak. Injuries to key players have moved Engvall up the lineup and he's thrived playing on a line with Brock Nelson.

Philip Tomasino, NSH vs. BUF ($4,200): Tomasino just had his four-game point streak snapped but that won't knock him off the top line where he's been playing with Matt Duchene and Cody Glass. The Sabres are not good at home and allowed 17 goals in their past three games.

LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Golden Knights

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,800), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,300)

This stack is starting to get a little pricey but Beauvillier keeps it manageable, and you're not losing much since all three play on the top power play unit. Pettersson has been scoring at a top-10 pace in the second half of the season while Kuzmenko's two-game goal drought is the longest since mid-February.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,300), Chris Kreider (W - $6,500), Patrick Kane (W - $7,000)

A five-game point streak for Trocheck, a three-game goal streak for Kreider and seven points in nine games for Kane since joining the Rangers… they're in a groove, and the same can't be said about the Canes. The Rangers already won their previous two matchups by a combined 11-5 score.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. MIN ($7,600): With Roman Josi questionable and Rasmus Dahlin playing at home, Hamilton possesses the most offensive upside among the available defensemen. He's scored three assists with 14 shots on goal in his past four games.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at VAN ($7,200): Pietrangelo's coming off a four-assist effort against the Jackets and fared very well against the Canucks in his career, scoring 21 points in 36 games and averaging 25 minutes per game. The Canucks' league-worst penalty kill should also make things easier for Pietrangelo, who quarterbacks the second unit but is generally more reliable than Shea Theodore, who also plays fewer minutes.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($6,900): Another two assists against the Flames pushed Heiskanen's point streak to 10 games, and this is another ripe matchup against the Kraken's thin defense and weak goaltending. The Stars haven't been particularly strong at home and the Kraken are strong on the road, but their two previous games combined for 14 goals, so odds are this one will be another high-scoring affair.

