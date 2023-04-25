FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes can be the first to advance to the second round with a win over the Islanders. Game 4 between the Bruins and Panthers will be on Wednesday, which also means there are only three games for Tuesday's slate. Both the Wild-Stars and Kings-Oilers series have seen the teams split the two games at home. A win in Game 5 will put their opponent on the brink of elimination.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYI ($7,600): Games 2 and 3 were a little rough, but Raanta has been very good for the Canes overall. Despite missing several key players, the Canes have limited the Isles to only 2.75 goals per game, second-lowest in the playoffs. Raanta was 11-0-1 with a 2.06 GAA at home during the season and has also won both playoff games at home.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($7,800): Playoff Oettinger is just on another level. His save percentage (.909) may not look very good, but he made several key stops in Game 4 and is a big reason why the series is tied at the moment. The series has been tight, so the winner is a coin flip, which also makes him a far better value play than Filip Gustavsson.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NYI ($4,000): Jarvis scored two goals in a crucial performance in Game 4 to tie the series, and he's in line to see an uptick in playing time if Jack Drury cannot play in Game 5. In Drury's place could be either Jesse Puljujarvi or Mackenzie McEachern (not available for DFS play), but it's Jarvis who has been attached to Sebastian Aho's hip in the postseason. Jarvis will also join Aho on PP1 for some added value.

LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Wild

Wyatt Johnston (C - $4,600), Jamie Benn (W - $6,000), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $4,000)

The Stars' second line has been very good value. Benn is averaging a point per game, Dadonov has scored three goals and Johnston would have more than one assist if not for a few posts. Jason Robertson's line has the most offensive upside, but the Wild have two very good pairs they can throw at them. On home ice, it might be easier for the Stars to get their second scoring line out against the Wild's third pair.

Oilers vs. Kings

Leon Draisaitl (C - $9,500), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $7,800), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $3,500)

Feel free to drop Yamamoto from this stack, who is a good role player but doesn't produce much on offense. Draisaitl, on the other hand, has been on the ice for every single Oilers goal, and Nugent-Hopkins has continued his strong season with three helpers. The Kings and Oilers both have elite players to ensure a higher scoring game than either of the other two matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NYI ($6,400): Burns continues to represent the safest option on defense due to his high-volume shooting. He's registered 16 shots in four games against the Isles, ranked first among defensemen going into Monday's games.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($5,500): Home-ice advantage means Jay Woodcroft can get better matchups for Bouchard, and that may tilt the scales since Bouchard has been one of their best players and, so far, has produced two goals and five assists. Woodcroft's confidence in Bouchard has grown quickly over the course of the series, and so has his playing time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.